One of Maryland Most-Wanted Fugitives Captured in Ocean County, Jailed in New Jersey

Percy Moses Dickinson, a fugitive wanted in Maryland on burglary and theft charges, is being held without bail in the Ocean County Jail.

Percy Moses Dickinson, wanted in Maryland on burglary and theft charges, is being held without bail in the Ocean County Jail as a fugitive from justice.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — A Maryland fugitive listed among Queen Anne’s County’s most wanted suspects has been captured in Ocean County and is being held in New Jersey pending further court proceedings.

Percy Moses Dickinson, 27, was committed to the Ocean County Jail on Oct. 2, according to county inmate records.

Dickinson is currently charged in New Jersey as a fugitive from justice and is being held without bail.

Wanted in Maryland on Burglary, Theft Charges

The Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office lists Dickinson as wanted on charges of second-degree burglary, theft involving between $1,500 and $25,000 and conspiracy to commit theft.

The Maryland sheriff’s office added Dickinson to its public most-wanted listing on Oct. 5.

Ocean County jail records show a Maryland out-of-state detainer has been lodged against him.

Ocean County Jail Records Show No Bail

County records list Dickinson’s current location as the Ocean County Jail and show an open fugitive-from-justice case dated Oct. 7.

A separate no-bail matter dated Oct. 2 is listed as dismissed, while the current fugitive case remains open with no bail.

The records identify Maryland as the state seeking Dickinson.

Extradition Proceedings Expected

A fugitive-from-justice charge is generally used to hold a person wanted by another state while authorities pursue extradition or other legal proceedings necessary to return the defendant to the jurisdiction where the underlying charges are pending.

Dickinson has not been convicted of the Maryland charges listed by the sheriff’s office. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Details surrounding where and how Dickinson was taken into custody in New Jersey were not immediately available from the records.