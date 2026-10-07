Pennsylvania Woman Accused of Pointing Realistic BB Gun at Relative During Domestic Dispute

Greensburg police say Alexis Magill, 25, threatened to shoot a relative with a replica revolver during an alcohol-fueled confrontation inside a North Pennsylvania Avenue home.

GREENSBURG, Pa. — A 25-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after police said she threatened a relative with a realistic-looking BB gun during a domestic dispute Monday.

Greensburg police responded to a home on North Pennsylvania Avenue on Oct. 6 for a reported physical domestic disturbance.

Officers encountered Alexis Magill, who police said appeared intoxicated and was uncooperative.

Police Say Argument Escalated Inside Home

The victim told investigators she became concerned after Magill remained in the shower for an extended period and went to check on her.

Police said Magill then came out of the bathroom yelling obscenities and throwing household items.

The victim told officers Magill wrestled her phone away before retrieving what appeared to be a revolver from a drawer.

Replica Gun Allegedly Pointed at Victim

Police said Magill pointed the weapon at the victim and threatened to shoot her.

Officers later examined the gun and determined it was a BB-style replica revolver, although police said it appeared realistic.

The victim did not know the weapon was a replica until after the confrontation, according to police.

Held on $25,000 Bail

Magill was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment and public drunkenness.

She was remanded to the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail.

The charges are allegations, and Magill is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.