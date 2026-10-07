‘Sir Jumps-a-Lot’ Found in South River, Police Searching for Owner

South River police are trying to identify the owner of a large white shepherd-type dog temporarily nicknamed “Sir Jumps-a-Lot.”

South River police are trying to reunite a large white shepherd-type dog with its owner after the animal turned up and landed in an unexpected stay at police headquarters.

SOUTH RIVER, N.J. — Police in Middlesex County are looking for the owner of a large white dog they have temporarily dubbed “Sir Jumps-a-Lot.”

The South River Police Department posted a photo of the dog Tuesday and asked the public to help identify its owner.

“Meet Sir Jumps-a-Lot, currently enjoying an unexpected stay with the South River Police Department,” police said.

Large White Shepherd-Type Dog

The dog appears to be a large white shepherd-type dog, possibly a German Shepherd, White Swiss Shepherd or shepherd mix.

He has a thick white-to-cream coat, upright pointed ears, dark eyes, a black nose and a lean, athletic build.

In the photo released by police, the dog is standing upright against the kennel fencing with both front paws raised.

Police Ask Owner to Call

Police did not say where the dog was found or how long he had been in their care.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or knows its owner is asked to call South River police at 732-238-1000.