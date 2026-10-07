Somebody in Jackson Township Just Won $50,000 on ShopRite Lottery Ticket

A $50,000 Jackpot Millions scratch-off was sold at ShopRite on North County Line Road in Jackson, while a Farmingdale ticket won $10,000.

A Jackpot Millions scratch-off sold at ShopRite on North County Line Road in Jackson won $50,000, while another winning ticket sold in Farmingdale paid $10,000.

JACKSON, N.J. — A lottery player who bought a Jackpot Millions scratch-off at ShopRite on North County Line Road is holding a $50,000 winning ticket.

The ticket was sold in Ocean County and was among the latest winning scratch-offs announced by the New Jersey Lottery.

Another Winner Sold in Farmingdale

A second Jackpot Millions ticket sold in Farmingdale won $10,000.

That ticket was sold in Monmouth County, giving the Jersey Shore area two sizable scratch-off wins in the same round of reported prizes.

Jackson Ticket Pays $50,000

The Jackson ticket was purchased at the ShopRite on North County Line Road.

Lottery officials did not immediately identify the winner.

The Jackpot Millions game offers a range of cash prizes, with winning tickets distributed at retailers across New Jersey.