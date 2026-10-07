Indiana Woman Charged With Murder in Kentucky Pilot Death Investigation

Arionne Harris, 26, of Richmond, Indiana, was arrested in Kansas and charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 29 death of Felicia Joseph in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

Arionne Harris, 26, was arrested in Kansas after investigators identified her as a suspect in the Sept. 29 death of Felicia Joseph at a Pilot location in Mount Sterling, Kentucky.

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. — A 26-year-old Indiana woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of Felicia Joseph at a Pilot location in Montgomery County, Kentucky.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Arionne Harris, of Richmond, Indiana, was taken into custody Oct. 3 in Kansas by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The case stems from a Sept. 29 incident that began in the rear parking lot of the Pilot and continued onto Owingsville Road near the 113 overpass.

Investigation Began With 911 Hang-Up

Deputies were initially dispatched to the Pilot for a 911 hang-up and welfare check, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Harris was quickly identified as a suspect through forensic and digital evidence.

“Through the course of the investigation, Harris was quickly identified as a suspect using forensic and digital evidence,” the sheriff’s office said.

Arrested in Kansas

Harris was located and arrested in Kansas four days after the incident.

She has been charged with murder and is expected to be extradited back to Kentucky to face the charge.

Authorities also said Harris was wanted on a full-extradition warrant out of Texas for failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements.

Multiple Agencies Assisted

The sheriff’s office credited the Mount Sterling Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Montgomery Fire/EMS, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service with assisting in the investigation.

“We offer our condolences and prayers to the victim’s family as they navigate this tragic loss,” the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities said no additional information was being released at this time.