Toms river seeking trunks for trunk or treat safe halloween event - calling all teams, businesses and organizations

Township officials are inviting residents, schools, sports teams, charities and local businesses to help fill Riverwood Park with decorated vehicles, candy and family activities on Oct. 19.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Following a strong turnout for its fall festival, Toms River Township is turning its attention to Halloween and is asking the community to help make its first-ever Trunk-or-Treat a major event for local children.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Riverwood Park Soccer Field, 201 Riverwood Drive.

Toms River announced its first donation today.

“Councilman Craig Coleman was the first person to donate candy for our FIRST EVER Toms River Trunk-or-Treat on Monday, October 19th! If you would like to help make this a special event for local children, please consider donating a bag a sealed candy to the Recreation Building at 1810 Warren Point Road anytime Monday-Friday 8:30 am to 4:30 pm,” the township posted on Facebook.

Councilman craig coleman donates candy to trunk or treat

Mayor Daniel T. Rodrick and the Toms River Recreation Department are inviting residents, school organizations, sports teams, charities and businesses to participate by decorating vehicles and handing out candy.

Township Looking for More Trunks

Township officials are actively recruiting participants to bring decorated vehicles to the event.

“TRUNKS WANTED for our first ever Toms River Township Trunk-or-Treat,” the township said in announcing the event.

Awards will be presented for the most creative displays, with trophies planned for first, second and third place.

Residents interested in registering a vehicle can call Colleen at 732-341-1000, Ext. 8415, or Lynda at Ext. 8410.

Candy Donations Also Needed

Toms River Township is also seeking candy donations to help support the event and ensure participating trunks have enough treats for children throughout the evening.

The goal is to create a concentrated, family-friendly trick-or-treating event where children can move from decorated vehicle to decorated vehicle in a controlled park setting.

For families whose traditional neighborhood trick-or-treat routes have become smaller or less active in recent years, the event provides another option to celebrate Halloween locally.

Bounce Houses, Food Trucks Planned

The event will include free bounce houses and food trucks in addition to the decorated trunks and candy distribution.

The Toms River Recreation Department is organizing the event at Riverwood Park, one of the township’s primary recreation facilities.

A rain date is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Photo: toms river seeking trunks for trunk or treat safe halloween event - calling all teams, businesses and organizations

With schools, sports organizations, nonprofits, businesses and individual residents all being encouraged to participate, the township is hoping to build on the community turnout seen at its recent fall festival and establish Trunk-or-Treat as another large annual event.

Toms River Township is recruiting decorated vehicles, candy donations and community organizations for its first Trunk-or-Treat at Riverwood Park on Oct. 19.

Toms River will hold its first Trunk-or-Treat Oct. 19 at Riverwood Park with decorated cars, candy, bounce houses, food trucks and community groups.

For more information, call 732-341-1000. x8410