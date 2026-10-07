Third Man Charged in Jersey City Sexual Assault Investigation Involving Three Juvenile Girls

Quamel Settle, 20, was arrested by a U.S. Marshals fugitive task force in connection with a July investigation involving three female juveniles, prosecutors said.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A third man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving three juvenile girls in Hudson County, prosecutors announced.

Quamel Settle, 20, of Jersey City, was arrested Monday at a residence on Fulton Avenue by members of the U.S. Marshals Service New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Wayne Mello.

Settle is charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Two Other Men Previously Arrested

Two co-defendants, Desmar Rivers, 27, and Jaquan Robinson, 19, both of Jersey City, were previously arrested on various sex-crime and weapons charges, prosecutors said.

Settle was transported to the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending his first court appearance.

Juveniles Reported Meeting Man on Instagram

The investigation began July 5 after the Special Victims Unit was notified by Jersey City Medical Center about a reported sexual assault involving three female juveniles.

“The juveniles reported meeting a male on the social media platform Instagram,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Prosecutors said the male arranged transportation for the girls to an apartment on Bergen Avenue, where the alleged sex crimes occurred July 3.

Gun, Hollow-Point Bullets Recovered

Investigators later executed a court-authorized search of the Bergen Avenue apartment.

During that search, authorities recovered a handgun, hollow-point bullets and a large-capacity magazine, according to prosecutors.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately release additional details about the alleged assaults or specify which weapons charges were filed against the previously arrested defendants.