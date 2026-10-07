Wall Township Police Blotter Includes Child Sexual Abuse Material Arrest, DWI Cases and Drug Charge

Wall Township police reported eight arrests between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4, including a child sexual abuse material case, two DWI arrests and a cocaine possession charge.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Wall Township police reported a series of arrests during the week ending Oct. 4, including a 26-year-old township man charged following a child sexual abuse material investigation.

Police said Detective Zach Honecker arrested Anthony Paul, 26, of Wall, on Sept. 29 following a multi-month investigation by the Wall Township Detective Bureau and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Paul was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material and released on a summons pending a future court appearance under New Jersey’s Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Warrants Lead to Multiple Arrests

On Oct. 1, Patrolman Grothues arrested Xavier Jackson, 24, of Toms River, on a Howell Township warrant following a disabled vehicle investigation on Route 34.

Jackson was processed and turned over to Howell Township police.

The following day, Patrolman Joseph Liddy arrested Jonathan Longstreet, 41, of Wall, on a Jackson Township warrant following a traffic stop on Route 35. He was processed and released after posting bail.

On Oct. 3, Patrolman Tyler Martin arrested Michaela Riffert, 34, of Lakehurst, on warrants from Lakehurst and Wall following another Route 35 traffic stop. She was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

DWI Arrests Reported

Police also reported two DWI arrests on Oct. 3.

Patrolman Jerry Baker arrested Mackinac Stokes, 28, of Brick, following a disabled vehicle investigation on Allenwood-Lakewood Road at 5:16 a.m. Police said Stokes was charged with driving while intoxicated and released in accordance with John’s Law.

Later that night, Patrolman Jared Conte arrested Jeremia Mendoza-Lopez, 45, of Oceanport, for DWI and on a Wall Township warrant following a motor vehicle stop on Route 34 at 11:17 p.m.

Mendoza-Lopez was processed and released on his own recognizance and in accordance with John’s Law.

Cocaine Charge Filed After Route 35 Stop

Patrolman Julia Cutolo arrested Jovan Augustus, 33, of Monroe, following a motor vehicle stop on Route 35.

Police said Augustus was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also wanted on warrants from Union Township and New York.

Augustus was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

On Oct. 4, Patrolman Josh Wheeler arrested Oliver Garcia-Almonte, 25, of Eatontown, on a Keansburg warrant following a disabled vehicle call on Route 18. He was processed and released after posting bail.

The Wall Township Police Department noted that all charges are accusations, and defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.