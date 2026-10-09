Cory Booker Spends Most of Debate Talking About Trump, Receives Praise from Gov. Sherrill

Gov. Mikie Sherrill praised Sen. Cory Booker following his October 8, 2026, debate against Republican Justin Murphy at Rider University, where the candidates sparred over Iran, Trump and the economy.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill says Booker delivered a strong performance against Republican challenger Justin Murphy, who defended President Donald Trump’s policies during a debate dominated by the war in Iran, rising costs and the future of the economy.

LAWRENCEVILLE, NJ — Gov. Mikie Sherrill is applauding U.S. Sen. Cory Booker following Thursday night’s Senate debate, praising the Democratic incumbent for confronting President Donald Trump’s administration as Republican challenger Justin Murphy defended the president’s handling of the economy and military conflict with Iran.

The debate felt more like Cory Booker debating President Trump and his opponent for most of the debate.

Booker and Murphy faced off October 8 at Rider University in New Jersey, presenting sharply different positions on foreign policy, inflation, government spending and the role of Washington in the lives of New Jersey residents.

Sherrill, who has repeatedly criticized Trump since taking office, wasted little time offering her assessment.

“Cory Booker has shown time and again that he’s the fighter New Jersey needs in the Senate, and he showed it once again in tonight’s debate,” Sherrill wrote on X.

“Cory offered a clear vision and contrast to his opponent, and I’m ready to send him back to the Senate to hold the Trump Administration accountable and take on the chaos and corruption in DC,” she continued.

The governor added that she expects Booker to remain a partner in challenging Washington’s political establishment.

Murphy backs Trump’s Iran war, Booker calls it a costly mistake

The sharpest disagreement came over the ongoing war involving the United States and Iran.

Murphy, a Republican attorney, Navy veteran and former Tabernacle deputy mayor, defended Trump’s military strategy, arguing that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.

“The president is right to do this, folks,” Murphy said, warning about the consequences of a nuclear-armed Iran.

When asked what advice he would give Trump, Murphy urged the president to finish the conflict decisively.

“Mr. President put your cowboy hat on and get out there and kick some ass and get this done,” Murphy said.

Booker rejected that approach, arguing the conflict has increased energy costs and risks drawing the United States into another prolonged Middle Eastern war.

He accused the administration of using military force without a clear strategy and argued that diplomatic alternatives should have been exhausted.

“This is the kind of yahoo cowboy foreign policy that has mired us in Middle Eastern war after Middle Eastern war,” Booker said during the debate.

Candidates clash over inflation, tariffs and the economy

The two candidates also presented competing assessments of the American economy.

Booker blamed Trump’s tariffs and the Iran conflict for increasing costs facing New Jersey families, particularly gasoline, health care and consumer goods.

The senator argued that some families are paying thousands of dollars more annually because of the administration’s policies.

Murphy countered that the economy is performing better than Democrats acknowledge, pointing to household income, declining poverty rates and improvements in several economic indicators.

“In America today, we have the highest median household income in American history,” Murphy said.

He also cited falling crime and fentanyl-related death rates as evidence of improvements under Republican leadership.

The debate exposed a central disagreement in the campaign: Booker portrayed the administration’s policies as economically damaging, while Murphy argued that Trump is delivering stronger results for American families.

Booker attacks Trump while Murphy argues for Republican representation

Booker repeatedly framed the election around the president’s leadership and the consequences of Republican control in Washington.

“Donald Trump is a liar, and I’ve said that to him over and over again,” Booker said, criticizing Trump’s promises concerning foreign wars and consumer prices.

Murphy, meanwhile, argued that New Jersey residents deserve a different approach in Washington after decades of Democratic representation in the Senate.

Republicans have not won a U.S. Senate election in New Jersey since 1972.

Booker, who first entered the Senate following a special election in 2013, is seeking his third full six-year term.

Murphy is campaigning as a conservative alternative, emphasizing national security, economic growth, constitutional rights and support for Trump’s agenda.

Candidates find agreement on regulating technology companies

Despite their differences, Booker and Murphy found some common ground concerning the growing influence of major technology companies.

Both expressed support for stronger scrutiny of powerful technology businesses, including companies involved in artificial intelligence and social media.

Murphy emphasized free speech concerns, arguing that private technology platforms exercise excessive control over public discussion.

The candidates also addressed congressional leadership and term limits.

Murphy opposed term limits, arguing voters already possess the authority to remove elected officials.

“You should never have term limits,” Murphy said. “I oppose them because the American people are the term limit.”

Neither candidate committed to supporting the current leadership of his respective party in the Senate.

Debate briefly interrupted by independent candidate

The debate, hosted by the New Jersey Globe and Rider University, was generally cordial despite disagreements over national policy.

Independent candidate Veronica Fernandez, who did not qualify to participate in the debate, briefly interrupted the event from the audience before being escorted out by police.

The candidates also exchanged jokes about their appearances, particularly Murphy’s hair.

Booker acknowledged the subject early in the debate.

“I’ll stipulate at the beginning: I’m jealous of his hair,” the senator said.

The exchange provided a lighter moment during an otherwise serious discussion of war, economic policy and the country’s political direction.

Sherrill throws her support behind Booker ahead of November election

Sherrill’s endorsement underscores the political importance Democrats are placing on retaining Booker’s Senate seat as the party challenges Republican control of Congress.

The governor has made opposition to Trump’s policies a recurring theme of her administration, particularly on economic issues and federal spending.

Booker has also positioned himself as one of the president’s most outspoken Democratic critics, drawing national attention for a marathon Senate floor speech against the administration in 2025.

Murphy is seeking to challenge that political alignment by portraying Booker as part of Washington’s established leadership and emphasizing the need for different representation.

The candidates are scheduled to face voters in the November 3 general election.

For Sherrill, the conclusion from Thursday’s debate was straightforward: she wants Booker returned to Washington.

For Murphy, the debate provided an opportunity to make his case that New Jersey should send a Republican to the Senate for the first time in more than half a century.