NYPD Releases Body Camera Video After ICE Agent Shoots Man in NYC With 5-Year-Old Child in Car

NYPD body-worn camera footage documents the police response following the October 8, 2026, shooting of Oscar Belgal by a federal immigration agent in New York City's Marble Hill neighborhood.

Newly released police footage documents the emergency response to Thursday’s shooting in Marble Hill, where federal immigration agents fired seven rounds at a vehicle, striking a 28-year-old Dominican man in the neck.

NEW YORK, NY — The NYPD has released body-worn camera footage from the first city police officers who responded to Thursday’s shooting of a man by federal immigration agents in New York City, providing a new look at the police response to a confrontation that left a 28-year-old man wounded while his 5-year-old son was inside his vehicle.

The shooting occurred shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday, October 8, near Marble Hill Avenue and West 225th Street, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were attempting to arrest Oscar Belgal, a Dominican national with a prior grand larceny conviction and a pending drug-related charge.

The newly released footage documents the NYPD response after the gunfire, including officers providing assistance and transporting the wounded man to a hospital.

“This is the body-worn camera footage from the first NYPD officers on scene in Marble Hill last night,” the department said in announcing the release. “They responded to a 911 call for a male shot and transported the individual who was shot to the hospital to get medical care.”

NYPD officers arrived to find wounded man handcuffed

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s account of the incident, city police received two emergency calls at approximately 4:04 p.m. reporting gunfire and a person shot near 2 Marble Hill Avenue.

A federal agent also called 911 requesting emergency medical services and police assistance.

Officers assigned to the NYPD’s 50th Precinct were responding to an unrelated call nearby when they learned of the shooting.

When they arrived, they encountered federal agents wearing various clothing, including construction-style vests and face coverings. At least one was carrying a long gun.

The wounded man was handcuffed and sitting on the ground.

“Our officers immediately placed him into an NYPD vehicle and rendered aid,” Tisch said during Thursday night’s briefing.

Police transported Belgal to NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital, where he arrived in stable condition.

ICE agent fired seven rounds at vehicle

The shooting happened during a targeted federal immigration enforcement operation.

Tisch said police surveillance footage captured Belgal backing his gray Honda CR-V into a parking space near a fire hydrant.

A plainclothes federal agent approached the driver’s window with a firearm drawn while another agent approached the front of the vehicle.

The vehicle then moved forward and out of the surveillance camera’s view.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene, we know that at least one ICE agent discharged seven rounds, striking the driver in the neck below his left ear,” Tisch said.

The surveillance recording did not capture the actual shooting.

The newly released NYPD body-camera footage concerns the response afterward, not the moment the ICE agent opened fire.

Five-year-old boy was inside vehicle during shooting

Authorities confirmed that Belgal’s 5-year-old son was in the Honda CR-V during the encounter.

The child was not injured.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that the federal agents did not know a child was inside the vehicle when shots were fired.

Federal officials allege Belgal used his vehicle to strike government vehicles and drove toward agents during the attempted arrest.

The circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force remain under investigation.

Federal authorities say man was wanted for immigration arrest

Federal authorities identified Belgal as a Dominican national targeted during an immigration enforcement operation.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, Belgal has a criminal history that includes a 2023 grand larceny conviction and a pending criminal case involving the sale of a controlled substance.

Federal officials have also alleged associations with the Trinitarios street gang. That allegation has not been independently established in connection with Thursday’s incident.

Belgal was hospitalized following the shooting and subsequently transferred into federal custody.

His criminal history and immigration status are separate from the investigation into whether the officer’s use of deadly force was justified.

Mamdani condemns shooting as investigation continues

Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the incident Thursday night and demanded that ICE end its enforcement operations in New York City.

“I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker,” Mamdani wrote on X.

“They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now.”

Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul have called for accountability and greater transparency surrounding the federal operation.

The NYPD has emphasized that its officers were not involved in the shooting and arrived only after the gunfire.

The NYPD’s body-camera release policy provides for making footage available in significant incidents involving police activity and public concern.

The FBI is involved in the investigation into Thursday’s shooting.

The newly released video documents how city police responded to the emergency but does not resolve the central question of what happened immediately before the ICE agent fired at Belgal’s vehicle.