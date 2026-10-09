Dc woman, 43, busted after teen boy stabbed in late-night stabbing on o street

A heated argument turns bloody before the wounded teen flags down police.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 43-year-old woman has been arrested after a teenage boy was stabbed during a late-night argument in Northwest DC, forcing the wounded victim to flee and flag down police for help, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The attack unfolded Monday around 10:36 p.m. in the 200 block of O Street Northwest, where Third District officers were approached by a teenage boy suffering from stab wounds. Investigators say a verbal dispute between the boy and a woman escalated when she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

Officers quickly located the suspect during a search of the surrounding area and arrested her without incident. Police identified the woman as Soanay Balsinde, 43, who has no fixed address and now faces charges connected to both the stabbing and property reported stolen.

Teen escapes knife attack and flags down DC police

The confrontation began with a verbal dispute between the teenage victim and the suspect, according to the Metropolitan Police Department’s Thursday arrest announcement.

Investigators say the disagreement escalated when the woman allegedly used a knife to assault the teenager, leaving him wounded.

The boy managed to get away from the suspect and encountered Third District officers in the 200 block of O Street Northwest.

DC Fire and EMS personnel responded and treated the teenager for his injuries. Police did not disclose the extent of his wounds or whether he was transported to a hospital.

Authorities also have not released details about what triggered the argument or whether the teenager and the suspect knew each other before the confrontation.

Police find reported stolen property after arrest

Following the stabbing, officers began canvassing the surrounding neighborhood and quickly located Balsinde.

She was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

During a search of her belongings following the arrest, officers discovered property that had previously been reported stolen.

Police have not identified the recovered items, disclosed their value or explained whether the property was connected to the stabbing investigation.

Balsinde was charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Misdemeanor Receiving Stolen Property.

The department did not provide information about her initial court appearance or custody status following the arrest.

The case stems from an October 5 confrontation that left a teenage boy with stab wounds and resulted in the suspect’s arrest shortly afterward.

The charges against Balsinde are allegations and have not been proven in court.