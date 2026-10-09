Toms River Police Chief Guy Maire to Retire After 35 Years, Mayor Rodrick Announces Plan for Next Chief

Mayor Dan Rodrick and Police Chief Guy Maire welcome eight newly sworn full-time officers to the Toms River Police Department.

Chief Guy Maire will retire January 1, leaving Toms River without an immediately eligible permanent successor as Mayor Dan Rodrick prepares to promote officers and appoint interim police leadership.

TOMS RIVER, NJ — Toms River Police Chief Guy Maire will retire January 1, 2027, after 35 years in law enforcement, leaving the township to establish an interim command structure because no current officer meets the service requirements for permanent appointment as chief.

Mayor Daniel Rodrick announced Maire’s upcoming retirement Friday, October 9, praising the veteran officer’s career while outlining a three-month succession process that will include interviews, promotions and the selection of an acting chief or officer in charge.

“Chief Maire has dedicated 35 years of his life to protecting and serving the people of Toms River,” Rodrick said. “He lives in this community, he knows this community, and he has spent his career working to make it a safer place.”

The mayor said the township will not immediately name a permanent replacement because no current officer has accumulated the required two years of service at the rank of captain.

Toms River faces temporary leadership gap

According to Rodrick, the township plans to interview eligible lieutenants for promotion to captain and sergeants for promotion to lieutenant.

The promotions would establish a new command structure while preparing officers for future leadership roles.

“Because no current officer has accumulated the required two years of service as captain, we will need an interim leadership arrangement while our newly promoted captains gain the necessary experience,” Rodrick said.

The mayor said officials will evaluate candidates over the next three months before determining who will lead the department beginning January 1.

“Our goal is to provide continuity, maintain strong police leadership, and develop the next generation of command officers,” Rodrick said.

No specific candidate for acting chief was identified in Friday’s announcement.

Police chief retiring with $289,000 annual compensation

Rodrick also disclosed Maire’s compensation and pension eligibility as part of the retirement announcement.

According to the mayor, Maire currently earns approximately $289,000 annually, including longevity compensation, and has reached the salary maximum established under the township’s ordinance before longevity is added.

After 35 years of service, Maire has reached the maximum pension service credit available to him, qualifying for a retirement benefit calculated at approximately 70% of his pensionable salary.

At that rate, a pensionable salary of $289,000 would produce an annual benefit of approximately $202,300. The actual pension amount would depend on the compensation recognized under the applicable pension rules, which may differ from his total annual earnings.

“At this stage of his career, additional service would not increase his pension percentage,” Rodrick said. “Retirement is an understandable decision after such a long and distinguished career.”

The mayor noted that several senior officers have retired in recent years, with eligible personnel potentially receiving substantial pension and health benefits after completing their required years of service.

Rodrick credits Maire with expanding police patrols

Maire’s retirement comes after a period of equipment purchases, personnel additions and operational changes within the Toms River Police Department.

Rodrick said he promoted Maire to captain shortly after taking office, beginning a working relationship focused on public safety and departmental operations.

The mayor credited Maire with helping address homeless encampments in wooded areas of the township, where more than 30 people had been staying.

“Chief Maire worked closely with my administration to clear out the encampments, clean up the affected areas, and help connect displaced individuals with housing,” Rodrick said.

The mayor also highlighted recent investments in police equipment and staffing.

“Together, we’ve made some of the most significant investments in our police department’s equipment and personnel in years,” Rodrick said.

According to the administration, the township has purchased 27 Chevrolet Tahoe police vehicles, equipped officers with new firearms and red-dot optics, and hired 11 additional officers.

Rodrick said the department currently has 95 patrol officers, with additional hiring expected to increase that number to 98.

“These investments reflect our commitment to giving our officers the equipment, resources, and manpower they need to keep Toms River safe,” the mayor said.

Mayor says he will not rush appointment of next chief

The succession process will take place during the final three months of Maire’s career.

Rodrick said qualified officers will receive opportunities to compete for promotions, while the administration determines how best to maintain command continuity until a permanent chief can be appointed.

“We are not going to rush such an important decision,” Rodrick said. “We have an opportunity to build a strong leadership team that will serve Toms River for years to come.”

The announcement leaves several decisions unresolved, including which officers will receive promotions, who will serve as acting chief and when the department could appoint a permanent replacement.

Maire will remain chief through December 31.

Rodrick concluded by thanking Maire and his family for more than three decades of service to Ocean County’s largest municipality.

“It has been a pleasure working with him,” Rodrick said. “On behalf of my administration and the people of Toms River, I wish Guy and his family good health, happiness, and many wonderful years together in retirement. He has earned it.”