Cumberland Man Charged After Allegedly Pointing Replica Gun at Passerby

Cumberland Police Blotter - Recent events and arrests from Cumberland, MD

Cumberland police charged a 35-year-old man with second-degree assault following a reported weapons incident, while a separate patrol resulted in the arrest of a man accused of trespassing and drug possession.

CUMBERLAND, MD — A 35-year-old Cumberland man has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly pointing what appeared to be a weapon at a passerby from a window, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Jonthon Hartman, of Cumberland, was served with a criminal summons Friday, October 9, following an investigation into a September 29 incident.

Police said the case originated from a citizen complaint alleging Hartman pointed a weapon out a window toward someone passing by.

Investigators subsequently determined that the weapon was a replica rather than an actual firearm.

Replica weapon leads to assault charge

Following the investigation, officers submitted an application for criminal charges against Hartman.

A summons was issued charging him with second-degree assault.

Officers located Hartman on October 9 and served him with the summons. He was released pending trial.

Police did not identify the person involved in the original complaint or provide additional details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged confrontation.

Second man arrested for trespassing and drug possession

In a separate incident Friday, officers conducting routine patrols in the 100 block of Winton Place observed a man allegedly trespassing on property displaying conspicuous no-trespassing signs.

Police identified the man as Jeremiah Daniel Martin, 42, of Cumberland.

Officers arrested Martin and conducted a search incident to his arrest, during which they reported finding suspected controlled dangerous substances.

Martin was transported to police headquarters for processing.

He was issued criminal citations for trespassing on posted property and two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance other than marijuana.

Police did not identify the substances allegedly recovered or disclose their quantities.

Both men released pending trial

According to the Cumberland Police Department, Hartman was released after being served with his assault summons, while Martin was released on criminal citations.

Neither man’s upcoming court date was included in the department’s October 10 announcement.

The incidents were separate, and police did not indicate any connection between the two defendants.