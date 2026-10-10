New jersey police officer seriously injured by hit-and-run driver gets hero's welcome leaving hospital

Saddle Brook Officer Nicholas Genuario leaves the hospital to applause from fellow officers after suffering serious injuries in a hit-and-run traffic stop.

Saddle Brook Police Officer Nicholas Genuario received an emotional sendoff from fellow officers across Bergen County after spending an extended period hospitalized for injuries suffered during a traffic stop.

SADDLE BROOK, NJ — A New Jersey police officer seriously injured when a hit-and-run driver struck him during a traffic stop has been released from the hospital, receiving a standing ovation from fellow officers who gathered to celebrate a major milestone in his recovery.

Saddle Brook Police Officer Nicholas Genuario was welcomed by law enforcement personnel from municipal, county and state agencies as he left the hospital Friday, October 9.

Saddle brook officer nicholas genuario leaves the hospital to applause from fellow officers after suffering serious injuries in a hit-and-run traffic stop. Photo by hackensack pd.

Members of the Hackensack Police Department joined the gathering, applauding Genuario as he emerged following an extended hospitalization.

The department described the event as an emotional show of solidarity for an officer who suffered serious injuries in the line of duty.

Officer injured during motor vehicle stop

Genuario was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle while conducting a motor vehicle stop.

According to Hackensack police, the driver fled the scene following the collision.

Genuario required extensive hospital treatment before reaching the point where he could be discharged.

The department did not specify the date or location of the original collision, the nature of his injuries or whether the driver involved had been apprehended.

Officers gather for emotional hospital sendoff

As Genuario prepared to leave the hospital, fellow officers assembled to give him a traditional law enforcement “clap out,” applauding his progress and showing their support.

Personnel from several departments participated, reflecting the close relationships among law enforcement agencies throughout Bergen County.

“It was an incredible show of solidarity as officers came together to give Nick a well deserved clap out and show their support as he takes this next step in his recovery,” Hackensack police said.

The gathering marked the end of Genuario’s hospital stay, although his recovery is continuing.

Police departments celebrate recovery milestone

Hackensack police shared their congratulations and expressed hopes for Genuario’s continued improvement.

“The Hackensack Police Department wishes Officer Genuario a full and speedy recovery,” the department said.

“Today was a powerful reminder that no matter the badge or department, the law enforcement family always stands together.”

Officials have not announced when Genuario might return to active duty.