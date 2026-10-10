Woman Dies After Car Crashes Into Tree in Utica Early Saturday Morning

Utica police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash on South Street after firefighters extricated an unresponsive woman from her vehicle and rushed her to Wynn Hospital.

UTICA, NY — A woman died early Saturday morning, October 10, after her vehicle struck a tree on South Street in Utica, prompting an emergency rescue operation and a fatal crash investigation.

Officers from the Utica Police Department and Utica Fire Department responded to the 1800 block of South Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. following reports of a motor vehicle collision.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered a vehicle that had crashed into a tree.

The female driver was unresponsive inside the vehicle.

Firefighters extricate driver from wreckage

Utica firefighters worked to extricate the woman from the damaged vehicle before immediately beginning emergency medical treatment.

The driver was transported to Wynn Hospital, where emergency department personnel continued efforts to save her life.

Despite those efforts, the woman died from her injuries.

Police have not released her name or age, pending notification of her family.

Police investigate cause of fatal crash

The Utica Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the vehicle to leave its path of travel and strike the tree.

Authorities have not disclosed whether speed, road conditions, impairment or a medical emergency may have contributed to the crash.

No other vehicles or occupants were mentioned in the department’s initial report.

Driver’s identity withheld pending family notification

Police said additional information about the crash will be released as the reconstruction investigation progresses.

The woman’s identity will remain withheld until the appropriate family notifications have been completed.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the driver at this very difficult time,” the department said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A fatal single-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of South Street in Utica, New York, claimed the life of a woman early Saturday, October 10, 2026.

A woman died after her vehicle struck a tree on South Street in Utica early Saturday. Police are investigating the cause of the fatal crash.

New York, Utica, Traffic Accidents, Police, Public Safety