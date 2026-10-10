Coyote Chases New York Mayor’s Daughter and Students Walking to School, Prompting Increased Police Patrols

A coyote reportedly chased students, including the Dobbs Ferry mayor's daughter, near the Masters School in Westchester County, New York, on October 9, 2026.

Dobbs Ferry Mayor Christy Knell says her daughter was among a group of students reportedly chased by a coyote Friday morning as multiple sightings near schools and residential neighborhoods raise safety concerns.

DOBBS FERRY, NY — A coyote reportedly chased a group of middle and high school students walking to school in Westchester County Friday morning, October 9, including the daughter of Dobbs Ferry Mayor Christy Knell, prompting increased police patrols and discussions about wildlife control measures.

The incident occurred near the Masters School as residents reported multiple coyote sightings throughout the village.

Knell said additional sightings were reported near Springhurst and Beacon Hill, raising concerns about the growing number of encounters in populated neighborhoods.

The mayor said it was unclear whether the sightings involved the same animal or several coyotes.

Police were notified by Knell and another parent and began monitoring affected neighborhoods Friday morning.

Mayor’s daughter among students reportedly chased

According to a community message from Knell reported by Patch, the first reported encounter occurred near the Masters School.

A coyote reportedly chased students as they walked to school, including the mayor’s daughter.

The incident prompted concern among parents whose children regularly walk to school through residential streets.

No injuries or physical contact with the animal were reported in the mayor’s initial account.

Knell said the animal did not appear to be rabid, but its presence in heavily populated areas was troubling.

“The coyote does not appear to be rabid or behaving out of the ordinary for a coyote, but the fact remains that it feels abnormal for us to be seeing so many in the more dense areas of the village,” Knell said.

She expressed particular concern about young children who might encounter wildlife without an adult nearby.

“Our kids, who are encouraged and oftentimes have to walk to school, are a different story,” the mayor said.

Multiple sightings reported near schools and neighborhoods

The village received reports of coyotes near the Masters School, Springhurst and Beacon Hill on Friday morning.

Officials have not determined whether one animal was responsible for all the sightings.

The increased activity has prompted discussions with neighboring municipalities, including Hastings-on-Hudson and Irvington, about coordinating their responses.

Knell said the three communities have been working together for approximately two weeks to address coyote encounters in populated areas.

The village is also consulting with school officials to determine what additional precautions may be needed for students.

Village considers professional trapping options

Village Administrator Mike Neppl has been meeting with professional wildlife trappers to evaluate possible responses.

According to Knell, Neppl also contacted the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to secure the permit necessary for professional coyote trapping if village officials decide to proceed.

No decision to begin trapping had been announced.

Officials are also examining how other Westchester County communities have handled aggressive wildlife incidents.

Knell said the regional coalition contacted Rye Brook officials to learn about measures implemented following a rabid coyote attack in 2010.

“We want to understand what’s worked best and apply that here,” she said.

Police increase patrols as officials prepare public discussion

Dobbs Ferry police increased patrols following Friday’s reports and are authorized to intervene if a coyote attacks someone.

Village officials are continuing discussions with the Dobbs Ferry School District and the Masters School about protecting children traveling to and from school.

Neppl is expected to present information about wildlife management options at the Village Board meeting Tuesday, October 13, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to attend and raise questions about the village’s response.

Residents asked to report aggressive coyotes

Knell encouraged residents to report unusual or aggressive coyote behavior rather than approaching the animals.

Wildlife safety guidance generally recommends keeping a safe distance, supervising small children and pets, avoiding feeding wildlife, and making noise while slowly backing away if a coyote approaches.

Residents should not run from an approaching coyote.

Anyone observing concerning coyote activity in Dobbs Ferry can contact the police department at 914-693-5500.

The village has not reported an injury associated with Friday’s school-area encounter.