Utica Man Accused of Choking Ex-Girlfriend, Slamming Her Into Wall in Front of Children

A Utica man faces charges after allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend and slamming her into a wall in front of children despite an active protection order.

A 21-year-old Utica man was arrested after police say he assaulted his former girlfriend inside her home despite an active order of protection against him.

UTICA, NY — A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday, October 8, after allegedly choking his ex-girlfriend and slamming her into a wall in front of children during a domestic violence incident at a residence on Jefferson Avenue.

Chase Ransom, of Utica, faces charges of first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Utica Police Department.

Police said an active order of protection was already in place against Ransom when the alleged assault occurred.

Woman tells police ex-boyfriend attacked her inside home

Officers responded to the Jefferson Avenue residence after receiving a report of a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, they spoke with a woman who told investigators that her former boyfriend had arrived at the home and immediately began physically assaulting her.

According to the victim’s account, Ransom placed his hands around her throat and began choking her.

She also told officers that he slammed her against a wall while children were present inside the residence.

Police did not disclose the victim’s injuries or whether she required medical treatment.

Suspect allegedly violated existing protection order

During their investigation, officers learned that an active order of protection was in effect against Ransom.

Such orders can prohibit contact with a protected individual and establish other restrictions intended to prevent harassment or violence.

Police said Ransom had already left the residence before responding officers arrived.

A police alert was issued requesting that officers be on the lookout for him.

Ransom was subsequently located and taken into custody.

Three charges filed following arrest

Police charged Ransom with first-degree criminal contempt, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

The criminal contempt charge relates to the alleged violation of the existing court order.

Authorities did not disclose the number or ages of the children who reportedly witnessed the confrontation.

The department also did not release information about Ransom’s bail status or next scheduled court appearance.

The investigation remains subject to court proceedings, and Ransom is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.