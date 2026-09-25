Dc bikeshare rider dies weeks after cyclist blows red light, police say

59-year-old David Watts died more than three weeks after the violent 15th Street bicycle collision.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 59-year-old Capitol Bikeshare rider has died more than three weeks after a two-bicycle crash in Northwest DC that police say began when another cyclist rode through a red light.

David Watts, of Northwest DC, was critically injured Aug. 29 when his electric Capital Bikeshare bicycle collided with a fixed-gear bicycle at 15th and M streets Northwest. Watts died at a hospital Sept. 21 despite life-saving efforts, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said their preliminary investigation found the fixed-gear cyclist was traveling westbound in the 1400 block of M Street and entered the intersection against a solid red light. Watts was riding southbound through the intersection with a green signal when the bicycles collided, ejecting both men.

Watts, 59, died Sept. 21 after remaining hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police say the other bicyclist entered the intersection at 15th Street against a red light.

The Major Crash Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate the fatal collision.

Police Say Watts Had the Green Light

Second District officers were called to the intersection around 3:24 p.m. Aug. 29 after reports of a crash involving two bicyclists.

Responding officers found two adult men at the scene. One had minor injuries, while Watts was critically hurt and taken to a hospital by DC Fire and EMS.

“The two bicyclists collided, ejecting both riders from their seats,” police said in announcing the fatality investigation.

Authorities have not announced charges or identified the fixed-gear cyclist. MPD characterized its findings as preliminary, and the investigation remains open.

The death adds another fatal crash investigation to DC, where police routinely call on witnesses to help reconstruct serious collisions.

Police Seek Witnesses to 15th Street Crash

MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is handling the case and is asking anyone who saw the collision or has additional information to come forward.

Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099. Tips may also be texted to 50411.

Police have not released additional details about the moments immediately before the collision or whether any enforcement action could follow once the investigation is completed.