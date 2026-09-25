Dc e-bike rider run over by box truck after logan circle crash, police say

Oludare Ayodele Adekoya, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Tuesday afternoon collision.

WASHINGTON, DC – A 60-year-old e-bike rider was killed Tuesday afternoon after colliding with a commercial box truck near Logan Circle and then being run over by the vehicle, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Police identified the bicyclist as Oludare Ayodele Adekoya, of Northwest DC. Third District officers were called to the 1300 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northwest around 1:04 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a bicyclist and commercial truck.

DC Fire and EMS found Adekoya with critical injuries and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Police Say Rider Was Crossing Toward Correct Lanes

According to MPD’s preliminary investigation, Adekoya was operating an electric bicycle without a helmet and was merging from the park at Logan Circle onto Rhode Island Avenue Northwest on the wrong side of the roadway.

Police said Adekoya attempted to cross toward the correct lanes as a commercial vehicle that had just turned off Logan Circle approached.

“The bicyclist fell from the e-bike and was subsequently run over by the commercial vehicle,” MPD said.

Investigators said the driver of the box truck remained at the scene. Police reported no signs of impairment.

Truck Passes Inspection After Fatal Crash

Members of MPD’s Motor Carrier Unit responded following the crash and inspected the commercial vehicle.

Police said inspectors found no out-of-service violations on the truck.

No charges were announced in connection with the crash, and MPD’s Major Crash Investigations Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The fatality adds to ongoing traffic investigations across DC, where police routinely call on witnesses to help reconstruct serious crashes.

Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.