Young maryland woman adds scratch-off to snack run and hits $50k

The longtime player went back to the store to scan the ticket after spotting the winning number at home.

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A Hyattsville man turned a $10 scratch-off into a $100,000 payday after hitting the top prize on Maryland Lottery’s new High Voltage game.

The man bought the ticket at Hillandale Beer & Wine, 10117 New Hampshire Ave. in Silver Spring, according to the Maryland Lottery. He took the ticket home to scratch it, then returned to the store to scan it after realizing he may have hit something big.

His winning number was 49, which matched a number in the ticket’s play area and delivered the $100,000 top prize.

Winner Heads Back to Store to Make Sure It Was Real

Lottery officials said the Hyattsville man is an avid player who favors scratch-offs and Pick 4.

After spotting the winning match, he returned to Hillandale Beer & Wine and scanned the ticket to confirm the $100,000 prize.

He quickly called family members to share the news.

The winner claimed his prize Wednesday at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore. He told officials he did not yet have plans for the money.

The win adds another six-figure score to a steady stream of Maryland Lottery prizes reported across the state.

High Voltage Game Still Has More Top Prizes

High Voltage launched in August as a $10 instant ticket with a $100,000 top prize.

According to the official High Voltage game page, players get 25 chances to win on each ticket.

The game started with eight $100,000 top prizes. The Hyattsville man’s win leaves seven top prizes unclaimed, according to the Lottery’s announcement.