DC Police Find Crashed Motorcycle at Night, Discover 18-Year-Old Rider Dead Next Day

Francisco Benavides was thrown from his motorcycle after striking a guardrail on Suitland Parkway, but responding officers initially found only the bike.

WASHINGTON, DC – DC police responding to a motorcycle crash Saturday night found the bike but no sign of its rider. When officers returned to search the area in daylight Sunday, they made a grim discovery: an 18-year-old man who had been thrown from the motorcycle was dead.

The victim was identified as Francisco Benavides, 18, of Southeast DC. The crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, October 17, near Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road Southeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators believe Benavides was traveling at an accelerated speed when he lost control, struck a guardrail and was ejected from the motorcycle. The bike continued moving without its rider before coming to rest in a ditch along the 2600 block of Pomeroy Road Southeast.

Police Find Motorcycle but No Rider After Saturday Night Crash

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Seventh District responded to the intersection of Suitland Parkway and Stanton Road following a report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

When they arrived, they located the motorcycle but could not find the person who had been operating it.

The circumstances prompted officers to continue searching the surrounding area during daylight hours Sunday, October 18.

During that search, officers located Benavides, who was unconscious, not breathing and suffering from injuries sustained in the crash.

DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the location. After determining there were no signs of life, emergency responders pronounced the teenager dead at the scene.

The Metropolitan Police Department did not disclose exactly where Benavides was found in relation to the motorcycle or how far he had been thrown during the collision.

The department also did not specify whether officers had conducted a broader search immediately after the initial crash report Saturday night.

Motorcycle Strikes Guardrail, Continues Into Ditch Without Rider

The preliminary investigation determined that Benavides was traveling at an accelerated speed before losing control of the motorcycle.

Investigators believe the bike struck a guardrail, causing the 18-year-old to be ejected.

The motorcycle then continued traveling without its operator before eventually coming to rest in a ditch along Pomeroy Road Southeast.

That sequence left the motorcycle separated from its rider, creating an unusual scene for the officers who initially responded.

Police have not disclosed the estimated speed of the motorcycle or explained what caused Benavides to lose control.

The department also has not indicated whether road conditions, visibility or other factors contributed to the collision.

No other vehicles were identified as being involved in the preliminary findings.

The crash occurred at night along Suitland Parkway, a major roadway connecting neighborhoods in Southeast DC with communities in neighboring Prince George’s County, Maryland.

DC Police Continue Investigation Into Teen’s Fatal Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is handling the investigation into Benavides’ death.

The unit investigates serious and fatal traffic collisions, including crashes where the sequence of events must be reconstructed to determine what happened.

Police have identified Benavides as the operator but have not released additional information about the teenager or the circumstances preceding the crash.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the motorcycle traveling along Suitland Parkway or has information about the collision to contact the department.

Tips can be provided by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

The department’s October 22 announcement confirmed that the investigation remains open.