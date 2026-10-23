New York Lottery Delivers Twin Lottery Wins to Two Local Businesses

A convenience store in Putnam County and an auto center in Manhattan each sold a top-prize ticket in Wednesday night’s drawing.

NEW YORK, NY – Two New York Lottery players scored identical top prizes in Wednesday night’s TAKE 5 drawing, with winning tickets sold at businesses nearly 60 miles apart in Brewster and Manhattan. Each ticket was worth $15,320.50, giving the October 21 evening drawing a combined top-prize payout of $30,641.

One winning ticket was sold at Route 22 Convenience Store, located at 876 Route 22 in Brewster, Putnam County. The second came from St Nicholas Auto Center at 800 Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan, according to the New York Lottery.

The two businesses are in very different settings, one along a major suburban highway and the other in Upper Manhattan. Both, however, sold tickets that matched all five numbers in the same evening drawing.

Brewster Convenience Store Sells Winning TAKE 5 Ticket

The Route 22 Convenience Store in Brewster sold one of the two top-prize tickets for the October 21 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

The ticket was worth $15,320.50, according to the New York Lottery’s announcement.

Located at 876 Route 22, the retailer serves an area of Putnam County near the Connecticut state line, where Route 22 is a major north-south highway.

The winning sale adds a notable lottery result to the Brewster business, which shares the drawing’s top-prize honors with a retailer in New York City.

The Lottery did not disclose the ticket’s selected numbers in the supplied announcement.

Manhattan Auto Center Sells Second Top-Prize Winner

The second winning ticket was purchased at St Nicholas Auto Center, located at 800 Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan.

The business is situated in the Hamilton Heights section of Upper Manhattan.

Like the Brewster ticket, the Manhattan entry was worth $15,320.50 after matching the five numbers drawn Wednesday evening.

The two winning tickets received equal payouts, with a combined value of $30,641.

The New York Lottery identified both businesses in its announcement of the evening drawing results.

The ticket sales show how major prizes in the same drawing can be distributed across different regions of the state, from Putnam County to Manhattan.

TAKE 5 Drawings Held Twice Daily in New York

TAKE 5 is a New York Lottery draw game in which players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39.

The game offers two drawings each day, giving players opportunities to participate in afternoon and evening results.

The midday drawing is held at 2:30 p.m., while the evening drawing takes place at 10:30 p.m.

The Brewster and Manhattan tickets were both winners in the October 21 evening drawing.

Under New York Lottery rules, draw-game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. For these tickets, that deadline falls on October 21, 2027.

Players can check results and obtain prize-claim information through the New York Lottery’s official website.

The New York Lottery reported contributing $3.6 billion to education in fiscal year 2025–2026, with proceeds supporting public schools across the state.