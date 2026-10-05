Delaware Woman Accused of Firing Multiple Shots Outside New Castle Sports Bar

Delaware State Police say Tiffany Morales fired multiple shots outside a New Castle sports bar after accusing people who returned her purse of stealing it.

State police say Tiffany Morales, 37, retrieved a handgun from her vehicle and opened fire after accusing people of stealing a purse they had actually returned to her.

NEW CASTLE, DE — A Wilmington woman was arrested after Delaware State Police said she fired multiple gunshots at a person outside a New Castle sports bar early Sunday morning following a dispute over her purse.

Tiffany Morales, 37, was taken into custody after troopers responded around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 4 to a sports bar in the 3800 block of North Dupont Highway for reports of gunfire.

Police said troopers found spent shell casings near the building and that the victims identified Morales as the shooter.

Police Say Dispute Started After Purse Was Returned

Investigators said Morales had dropped her purse while involved in a physical altercation with another person who was not connected to the eventual shooting victims.

The victims picked up the purse and returned it to Morales, according to police.

Morales then allegedly accused them of stealing it.

Police said Morales went to her vehicle, retrieved a handgun and pointed it at one of the victims before firing multiple rounds.

No one was struck, and police reported no property damage.

Evidence Allegedly Found Inside Vehicle

Troopers located Morales and took her into custody without incident.

Detectives with the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit later found evidence connected to the shooting inside Morales’ vehicle, according to the Delaware State Police.

Morales was taken to a local hospital for unrelated injuries described as non-life-threatening before being formally charged.

Morales Held on $23,000 Cash Bond

State police said Morales faces multiple felony firearm and related charges stemming from the incident.

She was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $23,000 cash bond.

The charges are allegations, and Morales is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The case adds to ongoing crime coverage across Delaware, New Castle County and the broader Crime beat.