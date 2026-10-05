Record 603 Stolen Vehicles Worth $36 Million Seized at New Jersey-New York Ports

Hundreds of stolen vehicles seized at the Port of New York and New Jersey after investigators intercepted cars headed for overseas markets.

Federal authorities say many of the vehicles were stolen from New Jersey and other states before organized theft rings tried to ship them overseas through the Port of New York and New Jersey.

ELIZABETH, NJ — Federal authorities recovered a record 603 stolen vehicles worth about $36 million at the Port of New York and New Jersey over the past year, disrupting a pipeline investigators say moves stolen cars from American neighborhoods to overseas buyers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the seizures at the Elizabeth Seaport, where officials displayed several of the recovered vehicles, including high-end SUVs and pickup trucks.

Many of the vehicles were stolen from communities across New Jersey, while others came from elsewhere around the country before being routed through the port for export.

The 603 seizures represent the highest number of stolen vehicles recovered in a single year at any U.S. port of entry, according to authorities.

Many Cars Stolen in New Jersey, Others Came From Across U.S.

Federal officials did not release a state-by-state breakdown showing exactly how many of the 603 vehicles originated in New Jersey, New York or other states.

However, investigators said many were stolen from New Jersey communities before being moved into the international shipping network.

News 12 New Jersey reported the vehicles came from neighborhoods across the country, while federal officials emphasized the impact organized vehicle theft is having locally.

“Luxury SUVs for the rough roads of West Africa. Every day, sedans retagged for the Dominican Republic. That demand is fueling violence and fraud right here in New Jersey,” Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Mike McCarthy said.

The vehicles were intercepted before being loaded aboard ships or exported overseas.

Half Were Bound for West Africa

Authorities said roughly half of the recovered vehicles were destined for West Africa, while about 15% were headed to the Dominican Republic.

Many were concealed inside shipping containers.

The vehicles ranged from ordinary passenger cars to luxury models, including a Porsche valued at approximately $207,000 and a Ram pickup truck worth about $91,000.

Federal agents say the overseas market for stolen American vehicles has helped fuel sophisticated theft organizations operating throughout New Jersey, New York and other states.

Investigators Say Teens Are Being Recruited

Authorities say some organized theft groups recruit juveniles to carry out the initial vehicle thefts.

Investigators described cases in which teenagers allegedly check car doors in affluent neighborhoods or enter homes to steal key fobs before taking vehicles.

Once stolen, the cars can be rapidly moved through a chain of drivers, storage locations and freight operations before arriving at the port.

Federal investigators say the goal is not simply to intercept individual stolen cars, but to dismantle the organizations coordinating the theft and export networks.

Officials said four transnational criminal organizations tied to vehicle theft have been dismantled since 2021.

Freight Companies Hit With $1.8 Million in Penalties

CBP also targeted freight forwarders accused of failing to comply with federal export requirements.

Federal regulations require used vehicles intended for export to be presented with required ownership documentation at least 72 hours before departure.

Authorities said CBP issued 534 penalties totaling approximately $1.8 million for violations associated with those requirements.

The documentation rule gives inspectors an opportunity to compare vehicle identification numbers and ownership records before a vehicle leaves the country.

More Than 600 Cars Saved From Overseas Export

Most recovered vehicles may not ultimately be returned to the people who originally owned them.

In many cases, insurance companies have already paid theft claims and assumed ownership by the time federal agents recover the vehicle.

The cars can then be transferred to insurers or otherwise processed according to ownership and recovery procedures.

Authorities said the seizures involved cooperation between CBP, Homeland Security Investigations, New Jersey State Police, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office and the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department.

The operation underscores how vehicle theft in North Jersey has increasingly become intertwined with international organized crime rather than ending with a stolen car being driven locally.