Police Search for Black Land Rover After Fatal Severna Park Hit-and-Run

Anne Arundel County police say a 54-year-old Severna Park man was struck in a crosswalk and killed Friday night as investigators search for an SUV believed to be a black Land Rover.

SEVERNA PARK, MD — Anne Arundel County police are searching for a driver and a heavily damaged SUV after a fatal hit-and-run crash killed 54-year-old Steven Joseph Reynolds in Severna Park.

Police said Eastern District officers responded around 10:25 p.m. Friday, Oct. 3, to northbound Ritchie Highway at Magothy Bridge Road after a pedestrian was struck in the crosswalk.

Reynolds, of Severna Park, was transported to a trauma center, where he later died from his injuries.

Police Narrow Search to Possible Land Rover

Investigators now believe the suspect vehicle may be a Santorini Black Land Rover, model L462.

“The suspect vehicle may have damage to the right headlight and right front fender,” police said.

Investigators also believe the SUV should be missing its front wheel-well trim and passenger-side mirror.

Police said the SUV was traveling north on Ritchie Highway when it struck Reynolds in the crosswalk.

The vehicle then continued north, turned into the Magothy Shopping Center and returned to northbound Ritchie Highway, according to investigators.

Driver Remains Unidentified

The driver has not been identified, and police have not announced an arrest.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Crash Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have seen the SUV, witnessed the crash or encountered a black Land Rover with fresh front-end damage to contact the department’s Traffic Safety Section. Additional information is available through the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

The case adds to ongoing traffic safety investigations across Maryland and the broader Crime and Public Safety beats.

Police Ask Public to Look for Specific Damage

Investigators are emphasizing the condition of the suspect vehicle as one of the strongest leads in the case.

Police say the SUV may have visible damage concentrated on the passenger side, including the right headlight, right front fender and mirror.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is urged to contact Anne Arundel County Police Traffic Safety investigators at 410-222-8573. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the department’s tip line at 410-222-4700.