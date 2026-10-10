Detectives release suspect’s photo and offer reward for information

Towson, MD — A sexual offense investigation in Baltimore County has prompted an urgent public appeal after detectives released a photo of a suspect they are trying to identify in connection with an incident Wednesday in the Milford Mill area.

The Baltimore County Police Department’s Special Victims Unit announced Friday, October 9, that investigators are seeking help identifying the individual pictured in connection with the October 7 incident.

Photo: detectives release suspect photo following reported sex offense in milford mill

Investigators have not released details about what happened, the circumstances surrounding the alleged offense, or the identity of the person involved.

Detectives turn to public for help identifying suspect

The investigation remains active, with detectives asking anyone who recognizes the individual in the photograph to contact Baltimore County Police.

The department has not disclosed an exact location within Milford Mill where the alleged offense occurred.

No additional identifying information about the suspect was provided in Friday’s announcement.

Residents can follow additional Baltimore County crime and public safety coverage through Shore News Network.

Anonymous tips accepted and reward offered

Anyone who recognizes the individual or has information that could help identify the suspect is asked to call 911 or 410-887-4636.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the Baltimore County Police Department’s iWATCH reporting system.

Metro Crime Stoppers is also accepting anonymous tips at 1-866-756-2587 or through its online tip submission service.

The independent organization offers financial rewards for qualifying information connected to felony investigations. Reward eligibility is determined by Metro Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about the Milford Mill incident is encouraged to contact investigators.