Driver accused of killing maryland woman in dc park hit-and-run charged with murder

Suspect fled on foot after SUV struck 45-year-old woman in Northeast DC

Washington, DC — A 46-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Maryland woman who was struck and killed by an SUV that drove into a Northeast DC park in July, with the driver fleeing on foot before police arrived.

Marvin Bonilla Martinez, who has no fixed address, was arrested Wednesday, October 7, in connection with the death of 45-year-old Shana Battle of Laurel, Maryland, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The arrest came more than two months after Battle was killed near the intersection of Bladensburg Road and South Dakota Avenue NE.

SUV drove into park and struck woman

The deadly incident happened shortly before 12:45 a.m. on July 27, when an Audi Q7 traveling southbound on South Dakota Avenue entered a park area between Franklin Street and Bladensburg Road NE.

The SUV struck Battle inside the park, leaving her with fatal injuries.

According to investigators, the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran from the scene before officers arrived.

Officers responding to reports of a pedestrian crash found Battle seriously injured in the nearby park.

DC Fire and EMS personnel were called to the scene, but Battle was pronounced dead after first responders determined she had no signs of life.

Fugitive task force tracks down suspect months later

The investigation remained open for more than two months before members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located Martinez on Wednesday.

He was taken into custody under a DC Superior Court arrest warrant and charged with second-degree murder.

The department’s Major Crash Unit investigated the fatal collision.

Investigators have not publicly explained what caused the Audi to leave the roadway or disclosed the circumstances that led to the murder charge.

The arrest marks a significant development in the July death, which began as a fatal pedestrian crash investigation.

Shore News Network continues to cover Washington DC crime and homicide investigations throughout the region.

Police continue seeking information

Despite the arrest, investigators are still asking anyone with information about the deadly incident to come forward.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the events surrounding Battle’s death can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 202-727-9099.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by texting 50411.

Additional Washington DC police news is available through Shore News Network.