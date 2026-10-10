Queens woman loses $350k in chilling fake chinese police scam

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz warns about a scam targeting the Chinese community after a Queens woman allegedly lost $350,000 to fake law enforcement officials.

Scammers threatened arrest and extradition before draining a woman’s bank account

Queens, NY — A Queens woman was allegedly frightened into handing over $350,000 after scammers posing as Chinese law enforcement officials convinced her she was facing criminal charges overseas, prompting prosecutors to issue an urgent warning Friday about a scheme targeting New York’s Chinese community.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the warning after a 29-year-old Flushing man was arrested in connection with the alleged scam, which involved fake police officers, fabricated criminal allegations and threats of extradition to China.

The woman transferred her money in two payments after being told she could face arrest unless she cooperated with individuals claiming to be Chinese authorities.

Fake Chinese prosecutor allegedly demanded $350K

According to the Queens District Attorney’s Office, the scheme began July 6 when the woman received a telephone call from an unknown man claiming that a United Health Care Global account had been opened in her name and used to submit fraudulent insurance claims.

The caller transferred her to someone posing as a Chinese provincial police officer, who requested personal information and claimed to be investigating her involvement in the alleged fraud.

Over the following days, the supposed officer contacted the woman through Zoom and Microsoft Teams, warning her not to discuss the investigation with anyone.

By July 10, another man claiming to be a Chinese prosecutor contacted the victim and told her he knew she had $350,000 in her Chase bank account.

He allegedly threatened that American investigators would extradite her to China unless she transferred the money to an account at Flagstar Bank in Fresh Meadows.

The scammers even provided a cover story, instructing her to tell bank employees the funds were being sent to a relative in Hong Kong to purchase a house.

On July 13, the woman transferred $300,000 to the account. Approximately one week later, she sent another $50,000.

Bank fraud alert leads to Flushing man’s arrest

The alleged fraud began unraveling July 26 when the victim attempted to access her Chase account and discovered it had been frozen because of suspected fraudulent activity.

Flagstar Bank was subsequently alerted and arranged for the account holder to visit its branch at 61-49 188th Street in Fresh Meadows.

When Bingming Zhang, 29, arrived, a bank employee called 911.

Officers from the NYPD’s 107th Precinct responded and arrested Zhang.

He was charged in August with criminal possession of stolen property in the second, third and fourth degrees.

Zhang was arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Germaine Auguste and is scheduled to return to court November 6.

If convicted, he faces a maximum prison sentence of five to 15 years.

The charges are allegations, and Zhang is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Prosecutors warn Chinese community about impersonation scams

Katz said criminals are using increasingly convincing methods to frighten victims into surrendering their savings.

“These alleged scammers frighten victims into wiring thousands of dollars from their bank accounts by impersonating law enforcement,” Katz said.

She warned that the scammers use “sophisticated tactics” such as disguising telephone numbers to resemble legitimate government agencies and producing fraudulent documents that appear authentic.

The FBI has also warned about Chinese police impersonation scams targeting Chinese residents and international students throughout the United States.

According to federal investigators, criminals falsely accuse victims of financial crimes in China, threaten arrest or extradition, and demand payments to supposedly resolve the allegations.

The scammers may use official-looking documents, video communications and threats of criminal prosecution to pressure victims into complying.

The FBI recommends that anyone contacted by individuals claiming to be Chinese authorities avoid sending money or sharing personal financial information without independently verifying the claims.

Queens residents urged to report suspicious calls

Katz urged residents who believe they have been targeted to contact law enforcement rather than comply with demands for money.

“This scam is increasingly occurring in the United States,” Katz said, encouraging local victims to contact police or the Queens District Attorney’s Consumer Frauds Hotline at 718-286-6673.

Residents can also report suspected fraud through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Catherine G. Jahn of the Queens District Attorney’s Financial Frauds Bureau.

The warning comes amid continued concerns about financial fraud, scams targeting New Yorkers and other crime in New York City.