Bad timing for burglars after Bensalem police catch two suspects inside building

A suspicious parked car led officers to a broken window, an open door and two arrests

Bensalem, PA — A routine overnight patrol turned into a burglary bust early Friday when Bensalem police spotted a suspicious vehicle, discovered signs of a break-in and caught two suspects inside a building on Tremont Avenue.

The arrests happened around 12:44 a.m. on October 9 after officers noticed an unoccupied vehicle parked at the end of Tremont Avenue.

While checking the surrounding area, officers discovered a broken window and an unsecured door at 3190 Tremont Avenue, raising suspicions that someone had entered the building illegally.

Police and K9 officer search building

Additional officers, including a K9 officer, responded to the scene before police entered the building to investigate.

Inside, officers located two people identified as Matthew Guiffrida, 44, of Newtown, and Lauren McKenna, 38, of Warminster.

According to the Bensalem Township Police Department, searches of both suspects uncovered tools believed to have been used during the burglary, along with suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Both individuals were taken into custody at the scene.

The arrests came after officers discovered the suspicious vehicle during a patrol rather than responding to a reported burglary.

Two suspects face felony burglary charges

Guiffrida and McKenna were each charged with second-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony criminal trespass, first-degree misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both appeared before Magisterial District Judge Terrence P. Hughes Sr. for arraignment.

Guiffrida’s bail was set at 10% of $200,000, requiring $20,000 to secure release under the terms of his bail.

McKenna’s bail was set at 10% of $25,000, requiring $2,500 under the same arrangement.

Both defendants were subsequently transported to the Bucks County Correctional Facility.

The charges remain allegations, and both defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Overnight patrol credited with stopping burglary

The Bensalem Township Police Department credited the officers involved for spotting the suspicious vehicle and investigating the area, which led to the discovery of the alleged burglary in progress.

The department specifically recognized the proactive patrol efforts that resulted in the two arrests.

The incident adds to ongoing crime coverage in Bucks County, including burglary investigations and other Pennsylvania crime reports.

Officials did not specify whether anything had been stolen from the building or provide an estimate of property damage.