Lucky allegheny county lottery ticket snags big lottery win

A Baldwin Township convenience store sold one of two jackpot-winning tickets in Wednesday’s drawing

Baldwin Township, PA — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery player in Allegheny County is holding a Treasure Hunt ticket worth $71,438 after matching all five numbers in Wednesday’s drawing and grabbing half of a $142,876 jackpot.

The winning ticket was purchased at McNeilly Food Mart, located at 580 McNeilly Road in Baldwin Township, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The October 7 drawing produced two jackpot-winning tickets, with the second sold in Montgomery County. Both tickets matched all five numbers to split the prize evenly.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 10, 19 and 25.

Baldwin Township store sells jackpot ticket

McNeilly Food Mart was one of only two retailers statewide to sell a ticket matching all five numbers in the Treasure Hunt drawing.

The Allegheny County ticket earned a $71,438 jackpot prize before applicable tax withholding.

The second winning ticket was purchased at a Wawa in Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County, earning an identical prize.

The jackpot was not the only payout from Wednesday’s drawing. More than 46,500 additional Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes across Pennsylvania.

The latest results add another winning ticket to the state’s growing list of Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot payouts.

Jackpot must be claimed within one year

The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players that Treasure Hunt prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Anyone who purchased a ticket at McNeilly Food Mart for Wednesday’s drawing should carefully check the numbers and sign the back of any winning ticket.

Players can review drawing information and claim instructions through the official Pennsylvania Lottery Treasure Hunt website.

Treasure Hunt has been part of the Pennsylvania Lottery since May 2007 and holds drawings seven days a week.

Ticket sales close at 1:05 p.m. daily, with drawing results posted after 1:35 p.m.

The Baldwin Township prize adds to recent lottery winners and Allegheny County news.