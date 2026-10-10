Lucky numbers deliver pennsylvania lottery jackpot at wawa

A Wawa in Lower Salford Township sold one of two tickets splitting a $142,876 Treasure Hunt jackpot

Lower Salford Township, PA — A lucky Pennsylvania Lottery ticket purchased at a Montgomery County Wawa has scored a $71,438 Treasure Hunt jackpot, giving the store one of two big winners in Wednesday’s $142,876 drawing.

The winning ticket was sold at Wawa, located at 201 Main Street in Lower Salford Township, according to lottery officials.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn October 7, earning a $71,438 prize before applicable tax withholding.

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 10, 19 and 25.

Montgomery County Wawa sells jackpot winner

The Lower Salford Township Wawa was one of just two locations in Pennsylvania to sell a jackpot-winning ticket for Wednesday’s Treasure Hunt drawing.

Another winning ticket was purchased at McNeilly Food Mart in Baldwin Township, Allegheny County.

With two tickets matching all five numbers, the $142,876 jackpot was divided equally, awarding $71,438 to each ticket.

More than 46,500 other Treasure Hunt tickets also won prizes during the same drawing, making it a rewarding day for players across the state.

The Montgomery County win adds to a growing collection of Pennsylvania Lottery prizes awarded throughout the Commonwealth.

Players urged to check Treasure Hunt tickets

The Pennsylvania Lottery encourages players to check their tickets carefully following every drawing, including those that do not match all five numbers.

Anyone holding a winning ticket from the Lower Salford Township Wawa should sign the back immediately and follow the lottery’s official prize-claim procedures.

Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

The Pennsylvania Lottery’s official Treasure Hunt page provides drawing results, game rules and additional information about claiming prizes.

Treasure Hunt debuted in May 2007 and features daily drawings, seven days a week.

Ticket purchases close at 1:05 p.m., and results are published after 1:35 p.m. each day.

The latest jackpot brings another substantial prize to Montgomery County, continuing the stream of lottery winners across Pennsylvania.