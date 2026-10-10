A Hackensack man was taken into custody after a woman was repeatedly punched outside her apartment

Newark, NJ — A woman walking home from a bus stop after work was followed to her Newark apartment and repeatedly punched in the face and body during a frightening early-morning attack, with police announcing the arrest of a 41-year-old Hackensack man weeks after the assault.

Lee Darryl Harris was arrested Friday, October 9, in connection with the September 18 attack in the 200 block of Leslie Street, according to Newark Public Safety Director Emanuel Miranda Sr.

Photo: hackensack man busted after woman beaten outside newark apartment

The victim fought back and screamed during the assault, causing her attacker to flee.

Woman followed from bus stop to Newark apartment

The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. after the woman finished work and was walking home from a bus stop.

While making her way toward her apartment, she noticed a man watching and following her.

When she reached her residence in the 200 block of Leslie Street, the man approached her from behind.

The woman turned around, and the attacker began repeatedly punching her in the face and body while ordering her to remain quiet, according to the Newark Department of Public Safety.

Despite the blows, the woman fought back and screamed, prompting the attacker to run away.

Police did not provide details about the extent of her injuries or whether she required hospitalization.

Hackensack man arrested on assault charges

Newark detectives investigating the attack identified Harris as a suspect and obtained a warrant charging him with aggravated assault and criminal trespass.

Miranda announced Friday that Harris had been taken into custody without incident.

“The violent nature of this incident is both heinous and alarming,” Miranda said.

He credited detectives for their efforts to locate and arrest the suspect following the attack.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly to apprehend this suspect. Thankfully, he was arrested today without incident,” Miranda said.

The public safety director also expressed hope that the arrest would bring the woman some relief while she recovers from the assault.

“I trust that this arrest brings the victim a measure of peace as she continues to heal and to seek justice for this terrifying attack,” Miranda said.

Investigation leads to arrest weeks after attack

The arrest came three weeks after the reported assault, which occurred during the early-morning hours in a residential section of Newark.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led investigators to Harris or where he was arrested.

Police also did not announce bail information or a scheduled court appearance.

Harris faces charges of aggravated assault and criminal trespass. The charges are accusations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case adds to ongoing Newark crime coverage involving violent assaults and New Jersey police investigations.