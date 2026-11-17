County inspectors found problems with price accuracy and return policies at more than 40 dollar stores. Both chains agreed to pay penalties to settle.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Dollar General and Dollar Tree have agreed to pay Ocean County a combined $46,000. County investigators found problems with pricing accuracy and with how the chains’ local stores disclosed their return and refund policies.

The Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs announced the Dollar General settlement on Oct. 27. It covers all 20 of the chain’s stores in the county. Dollar General will pay $25,000 under the agreement.

Dollar Tree.

Earlier this year, Dollar Tree Stores Inc. reached a similar consent agreement after investigators visited all 21 of its Ocean County locations. Dollar Tree agreed to pay $21,000 plus the county’s attorney’s fees.

“The Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs is committed to protecting the residents and visitors alike at the register and ensuring a fair and honest market in our stores,” said Commissioner Robert S. Arace, the board’s liaison to the department. “Both Dollar General and Dollar Tree Stores, Inc. took our suggestions and guidance seriously, which directly resulted in these settled agreements.”

The settlements grew out of proactive investigations by the county’s Office of Consumer Protection and Division of Weights & Measures. Consumer Affairs Director Ronald Heinzman said the investigations focused on whether shelf prices matched what customers were charged and whether stores clearly posted their return rules.

A dollar tree store.

What Dollar General Agreed To

Under the agreement, Dollar General must follow all state and county consumer affairs and weights and measures laws. Its return and refund policies must be clearly displayed at every cash register. The company also acknowledged that all local pricing concerns have been resolved. District managers and other corporate employees must attend mandatory education sessions run by the county Consumer Affairs department.

Signing the agreements kept both companies out of court.

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“Both store chains were immediately responsive to our concerns, which resulted in each Consent Agreement, keeping each matter out of court in both cases,” Heinzman said.

Shoppers who think they were overcharged or treated unfairly at a register can report it to the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs at 732-929-2105.

“Ocean County consumers who suspect pricing discrepancies or unfair retail practices are encouraged to contact the Ocean County Department of Consumer Affairs to report their concerns,” Heinzman said.

The Weights & Measures division handled both cases: Deputy Superintendent Brian Decasse, Assistant Superintendent Cody Wilbur and Officer Frank Nicalato. They were joined by Consumer Protection investigators Barry Wieck and Andy Chencharik. Laura Comer, the department’s attorney, provided legal oversight.