Driver Airlifted After Classic Ford Roadster Crashes on Sicklerville Road

Police say the Roadster crossed into opposing traffic and collided with a Honda Passport near Garwood Road.

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ — A classic Ford Roadster driver was flown to a regional trauma center after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening on Sicklerville Road, police said.

Gloucester Township officers responded near Garwood Road at approximately 6:32 p.m. October 20. A preliminary investigation found that the Roadster crossed into the opposing lane and collided with a Honda Passport.

The Honda driver was treated by Inspira Emergency Medical Services personnel and taken by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries described as minor.

Emergency crews establish helicopter landing zone

Virtua Paramedics and Inspira EMS treated the Roadster driver at the scene before the helicopter transport.

Firefighters from Lambs Terrace and Pine Hill assisted at the crash scene and helped establish the helicopter landing zone.