Drunk Driver Who Ran Over New Jersey Cop Entered U.S. Illegally

Congressman Jeff Van Drew is calling for Lucio Lopez-Perez’s transfer to federal authorities after the suspected drunken-driving crash that seriously injured Middle Township Patrolman Austin Kapurelos.

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, NJ — Rep. Jeff Van Drew says the driver accused of critically injuring Patrolman Austin Kapurelos during a Friday night traffic stop is in the country illegally and has an active Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

Van Drew is calling on the Cape May County sheriff to turn Lucio Lopez-Perez over to federal authorities. Middle Township Mayor Christopher Leusner has also called for the detainer to be honored once the state has completed its case.

Lopez-Perez, 36, of the Erma section of Lower Township, faces driving while intoxicated, assault by auto and additional charges stemming from the October 16 collision. Kapurelos was in critical but stable condition as of Saturday, according to police.

Officer struck during Route 47 traffic stop

Kapurelos was conducting a motor vehicle stop on Route 47 South, also known as Wildwood Boulevard, shortly after 10 p.m. when a passing vehicle struck him, Middle Township police said.

Officers, emergency responders and members of the public came to his aid. He was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center with serious injuries.

Lopez-Perez remained at the scene and was taken into custody on suspicion of impaired driving. The roadway was closed for approximately four hours while investigators examined the crash.

Police have not released chemical testing results.

Van Drew calls for federal custody

Van Drew’s statements brought immigration enforcement into the case, with the congressman asserting that Lopez-Perez lacks lawful immigration status and is subject to an active ICE detainer.

Leusner’s position calls for honoring the detainer after the state proceedings are completed. The statements supplied for this report do not establish that a transfer to federal custody has occurred.

The officer’s father also addressed the immigration issue while describing the impact on his family.

“If this man hadn’t been here illegally, Austin would be sitting on the couch with his wife in their new home right now,” he said.

Driver faces criminal and traffic charges

In addition to DWI and assault by auto, Lopez-Perez was charged with violating a public health and safety law resulting in serious bodily injury. Police also issued additional traffic charges.

He was processed and lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center on a warrant. The charges remain allegations, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Police chief thanks those who helped

Middle Township Police Chief Tracey Super expressed support for Kapurelos and his family following the crash.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ptl. Austin Kapurelos, his family, and everyone affected by this crash,” Super said.

“We are grateful to the officers, emergency personnel, and members of the public who came to Ptl. Kapurelos’ aid.”

New Jersey, Crime, Immigration, Cape May County, Public Safety