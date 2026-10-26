Eight Arrested After Hundreds Gather on Rowan Boulevard During Homecoming

Glassboro police called neighboring agencies to help move a large crowd, then maintained a heavy downtown presence into the early morning.

GLASSBORO, NJ — Eight people were arrested during a police enforcement detail surrounding Rowan University’s Homecoming festivities October 24, when several hundred people gathered on Rowan Boulevard, according to Glassboro police.

The department had assigned extra personnel in anticipation of increased vehicle and pedestrian traffic. At approximately 7 p.m., officers encountered what police described as a large “pop up crowd” on the boulevard.

Glassboro officers and Rowan University police requested assistance from neighboring agencies to move the crowd and prevent property damage.

“The crowd was moved successfully without incident,” the department said.

Smaller crowds remained downtown

Police said smaller groups lingered downtown through the evening and into the early morning. Officers maintained a heavy presence and continued enforcement.

The department reported the following totals for the entire detail:

Eight arrests.

21 open-container violations.

Two violations listed as “Riotous Immoral.”

One public urination violation.

Three littering violations.

70 parking summonses.

Neighboring departments assisted

Officers from Monroe Township, Washington Township, Rowan University and Clayton assisted, along with the Sheriff’s Department.

Police said the additional resources helped maintain safety as officers managed the crowds.