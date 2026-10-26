Pennsylvania Man Among Two Arrested after North Carolina Police Chase

A Pennsylvania driver faces felony charges after an approximately 30-minute pursuit through Halifax and Northampton counties early Monday.

HALIFAX COUNTY, NC — Two men were arrested early Monday, October 26, after an approximately 30-minute chase during which their vehicle allegedly crossed the center line and struck a Halifax County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, according to Highway Patrol citations.

The pursuit began near the Oasis at Interstate 95, continued through Roanoke Rapids and crossed into Northampton County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol joined while the chase was underway.

Authorities apprehended both occupants when the pursuit ended on State Road 1218 in Northampton County.

Driver accused of striking deputy’s vehicle

Citations allege Johnathan A. Nelson, 42, of Pennsylvania, was driving a 2026 Buick when he crossed the center line on N.C. 48 and struck the sheriff’s office vehicle at approximately 1:18 a.m. He allegedly continued fleeing after the collision.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened THE OASIS, NC

Nelson’s charges include felony fleeing to elude arrest, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, reckless driving, driving while license revoked and resisting a public officer.

Separate citations allege speeding, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, driving without a license, a seat belt violation and failure to provide required information after a property-damage crash. He also faces a charge involving failure to yield at a stop sign or flashing red light.

Court records list a $75,000 secured bond in his sheriff’s office case.

Passenger faces resisting charge

Passenger Jason A. Nelson, 42, of Greene, Maine, was charged with resisting a public officer. His bond in that case was set at $2,000 secured.

He also received citations alleging failure to provide information or aid as a passenger following a crash, permitting an unlicensed person to drive and failing to wear a seat belt.

A trooper’s written comments state that an inspection of the Buick indicated neither occupant had been wearing a seat belt.