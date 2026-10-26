Man, 76, dies in haddon heights house fire

Firefighters found the resident unresponsive in his kitchen after responding to smoke coming from a side door Saturday evening.
HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ — A 76-year-old man died in a house fire on the 1600 block of West High Street Saturday, October 24, according to the Haddon Heights-Barrington Fire Department.
Firefighters and Haddon Heights police responded at approximately 5:19 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the residence’s side door.
Crews entered the home and found the man unresponsive in the kitchen. They immediately carried him outside and transferred his care to waiting EMTs, but he had succumbed to his injuries, the department said.
Fire quickly extinguished
Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No other injuries were reported at the scene.
The circumstances surrounding the fire do not appear suspicious, according to the department. The investigation remains ongoing.