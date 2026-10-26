Man, 76, dies in haddon heights house fire

Firefighters found the resident unresponsive in his kitchen after responding to smoke coming from a side door Saturday evening.

HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ — A 76-year-old man died in a house fire on the 1600 block of West High Street Saturday, October 24, according to the Haddon Heights-Barrington Fire Department.

Firefighters and Haddon Heights police responded at approximately 5:19 p.m. after receiving a report of smoke coming from the residence’s side door.

Crews entered the home and found the man unresponsive in the kitchen. They immediately carried him outside and transferred his care to waiting EMTs, but he had succumbed to his injuries, the department said.

A 76-year-old man died after firefighters found him unresponsive inside a west high street home in haddon heights. Photos by haddon heights fire dept.

Fire quickly extinguished

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 1600 BLOCK OF WEST HIGH STREET, HADDON HEIGHTS, NJ

The circumstances surrounding the fire do not appear suspicious, according to the department. The investigation remains ongoing.