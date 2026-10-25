Knife-Wielding Man Shot Dead by Security Guard Outside Baltimore County Bar

A woman was also injured during the incident at the Crackpot Bar on Loch Raven Boulevard early Sunday.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD — An armed security guard fatally shot a man who brandished a knife during a physical altercation inside the Crackpot Bar early Sunday, October 25, according to Baltimore County Police.

The shooting occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. in the 8100 block of Loch Raven Boulevard. Police said the guard fired his handgun, striking the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Live Map: Here’s where it happened 8100 BLOCK OF LOCH RAVEN BOULEVARD, BALTIMORE

Woman hospitalized after incident

An adult woman inside the bar was also injured and was receiving treatment at a nearby hospital, police said.

The security guard remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. Police described the incident as isolated and said there was no ongoing danger to the public.