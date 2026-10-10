Three men face charges in a Scotland Neck homicide investigation after Halifax County deputies and FBI SWAT carried out arrests following a September 27 killing.

Federal agents joined Halifax County investigators in arresting a man accused of second-degree murder, while two other suspects face conspiracy and accessory charges in a September 27 killing.

SCOTLAND NECK, NC — Three men are in custody without bond following a homicide investigation at a Scotland Neck housing complex that culminated in an early morning FBI SWAT operation Thursday, October 8.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced that Rashawn Smith, Adam Dickens and Denzel McDaniel have been charged in connection with the September 27 killing at a housing complex on McDowell Road.

Smith faces charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Dickens and McDaniel are each charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

All three defendants are being held at the Halifax County Detention Center without bond and are scheduled to appear in court October 21.

Homicide investigation leads to searches and initial arrests

Photo: fbi swat helps capture north carolina murder suspect as three men face charges in scotland neck homicide

Deputies responded to the housing complex Sunday, September 27, following a report of a homicide.

Investigators began collecting evidence and identifying potential suspects.

Later that day, deputies obtained search warrants for two properties in Scotland Neck.

The searches were conducted with assistance from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, Scotland Neck Police Department and Nash County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team.

Dickens and McDaniel were located at one of the properties and arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both were transported to the Halifax County Detention Center and held without bond.

Investigators identify three suspects in killing

Over the following week, Halifax County investigators worked with the FBI Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force and Scotland Neck police to develop additional evidence.

On October 2, investigators obtained homicide-related arrest warrants for all three men.

Smith was charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Dickens and McDaniel were charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and accessory after the fact.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the homicide victim or release details about how the killing occurred.

Authorities also did not disclose the alleged roles Dickens and McDaniel played following the death.

FBI SWAT called in to arrest murder suspect

After obtaining the warrants, investigators continued surveillance operations in an effort to locate Smith.

Detectives with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and agents assigned to the Halifax Regional Drug and Gang Task Force developed probable cause to believe Smith was hiding at his residence.

Investigators requested assistance from federal law enforcement, bringing in the FBI SWAT team to help apprehend the suspect.

During the early morning hours of October 8, FBI SWAT personnel assisted Halifax County deputies in taking Smith into custody.

The arrest was completed without incident.

Smith was transported to the Halifax County Detention Center, where he was served with his outstanding warrants.

Sheriff’s office credits federal and local partnerships

The arrests involved coordination among several law enforcement agencies, including the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, Scotland Neck Police Department, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force and FBI SWAT.

The Halifax County Drug and Gang Task Force also participated in the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials credited the cooperation among local, regional and federal agencies with helping investigators identify the suspects and complete the arrests.

“The Sheriff’s Office recognizes the importance of strong partnerships among local, regional, and federal law enforcement agencies,” the department said.

The investigation remains active. Authorities have not released a motive for the homicide or identified the victim.