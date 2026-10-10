Former Montville Police Chief Teddy Adams Dies, Department Pays Tribute to His Service

Montville Township police announce the passing of former Chief Teddy Adams, honoring his service and extending condolences to his family and colleagues.

The Montville Township Police Department is mourning the loss of former Chief Teddy Adams, who led the Morris County police department in 2001.

MONTVILLE, NJ — The Montville Township Police Department has announced the death of former Police Chief Teddy Adams, remembering his service to the department and his dedication to protecting residents of the Morris County community.

Adams served as Montville’s chief of police in 2001 and remained part of the department’s history long after his tenure in leadership ended.

Police announced his passing in a public statement expressing condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues.

Department remembers former chief’s dedication

“It is with deep sadness that the Montville Township Police Department announces the passing of former Police Chief ‘Teddy’ Adams, who served as Chief of Police in 2001,” the department said.

The department recognized Adams as one of the officers who helped shape its history of public service.

“Chief Adams was a part of our department’s history, and we are grateful for his service and dedication to the Montville Township community,” police said.

“His time with the department remains a part of the legacy of those who have served and protected our residents.”

Police extend condolences to family and colleagues

The announcement also acknowledged the loss felt by those who knew and worked alongside Adams.

“On behalf of the Montville Township Police Department, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Chief Adams’ family, friends, former colleagues, and all those who knew and cared for him during this difficult time,” the department said.

The tribute concluded with a message of sympathy for his loved ones.

“May he rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the memories they shared and the support of the community.”