Four-Alarm Fire Rips Through Allentown Rowhomes, Displacing 14 Residents and Injuring Firefighter

A fast-moving residential fire tore through several homes in Allentown early Saturday morning, forcing families from their homes and sending one firefighter for medical attention.

ALLENTOWN, PA — A four-alarm fire ripped through several rowhomes in Allentown early Saturday morning, October 10, leaving 14 residents displaced and one firefighter injured as emergency crews battled the flames.

The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. and quickly spread through multiple attached residential properties, prompting firefighters to escalate the emergency response to four alarms.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk reported that 14 people were displaced by the blaze and confirmed that a firefighter suffered an injury during the response.

Several homes sustained extensive fire damage. The full extent of the destruction was not immediately available.

Firefighters battle flames through multiple homes

The intensity of the blaze required a large emergency response as firefighters worked to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading farther through the residential neighborhood.

The fire involved attached rowhomes, where flames can move between neighboring structures and threaten multiple households.

Crews faced the task of extinguishing the flames while checking affected residences and protecting nearby properties.

The four-alarm response reflected the additional firefighting resources required to handle the incident.

Fourteen residents displaced, firefighter injured

According to information attributed to Mayor Tuerk in early reports, 14 residents were displaced from their homes.

One firefighter was also injured while battling the fire. The nature and severity of the firefighter’s injuries were not immediately disclosed.

Authorities have not yet provided a complete assessment of the damaged buildings or announced whether any residents suffered injuries.

Cause of Allentown fire not yet established

The cause of the fire has not been publicly established in the information available Saturday morning.

The Allentown Fire Department is responsible for investigating fires within the city through its fire prevention and marshal operations.

Additional details about the fire’s origin, property damage and displaced residents are expected as local officials complete their assessment.