North Carolina Man Out on Bond for Kidnapping Charged With Raping Juvenile Girl

A Roanoke Rapids man reportedly out on bond for kidnapping faces new rape and sexual offense charges involving a juvenile in Halifax County, North Carolina.

A 34-year-old Roanoke Rapids man faces second-degree forcible rape and sexual offense charges following an investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving a juvenile victim in Halifax County.

ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC — A 34-year-old North Carolina man described by authorities as being out on bond in a kidnapping case has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a juvenile girl in Halifax County.

Torey Richardson, of Roanoke Rapids, was taken into custody following an investigation involving the Roanoke Rapids Police Department and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

Richardson faces charges of second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sexual offense. He is being held at the Halifax County Detention Center without bond.

Juvenile reports sexual assault to police

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation began Wednesday, October 7, when a juvenile girl reported that she had been sexually assaulted in Halifax County.

The victim initially spoke with investigators from the Roanoke Rapids Police Department.

During the interview, investigators determined that the alleged assault occurred outside the Roanoke Rapids city limits, placing the case under the jurisdiction of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

County investigators responded and took over the investigation.

Following further investigative work, Richardson was identified as a suspect and arrested.

Suspect faces two felony sex crime charges

Richardson was charged with second-degree forcible rape and second-degree forcible sexual offense under North Carolina law.

Both are serious felony offenses involving allegations of nonconsensual sexual acts.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the alleged victim’s age or provide additional details about the circumstances of the reported assault.

Authorities also did not release information about the relationship, if any, between Richardson and the victim.

Previous kidnapping case remains separate

The sheriff’s announcement identified Richardson as a man who had been out on bond following a kidnapping charge.

However, the information released did not identify the date of that earlier arrest, the circumstances of the kidnapping allegation or its current disposition.

The kidnapping matter is separate from the newly announced sexual assault charges.

Richardson’s arrest on the new charges does not establish guilt in either case.

Richardson held without bond

Richardson was transported to the Halifax County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 21, 2026.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has not announced additional charges or disclosed whether the investigation remains active.

Richardson is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.