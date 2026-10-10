Florida Man Posing as Homebuyer Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child During House Showing

Lee County deputies arrested Uriel Santiago Perez after an alleged sexual assault during a home showing in North Fort Myers on October 6, 2026.

Lee County deputies arrested Uriel Santiago Perez after investigators say he arranged to tour a North Fort Myers home listed for sale, then isolated a juvenile boy in a bathroom and sexually assaulted him.

NORTH FORT MYERS, FL — A man posing as a prospective homebuyer was arrested in Southwest Florida after allegedly sexually assaulting a juvenile boy while touring a house with the child’s father, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Uriel Santiago Perez was arrested October 6 after deputies responded to a reported sexual battery at a residence in North Fort Myers.

Investigators said Santiago Perez had contacted the homeowner after he advertised his property for sale and arranged an appointment to view the house.

What began as a routine home showing turned into a criminal investigation when the prospective buyer allegedly separated the homeowner’s son from his father and sexually assaulted him inside a bathroom.

Suspect allegedly isolated boy during home tour

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the victim’s father had recently listed the family home for sale.

Santiago Perez contacted him and arranged to visit the property as a potential buyer.

When he arrived, the father and his son began showing him around the residence.

During the tour, investigators allege Santiago Perez managed to get the boy alone inside a bathroom, where he sexually abused him.

The victim reported the incident to authorities, prompting a response from sheriff’s deputies and the department’s Special Victims Unit.

Deputies find suspect waiting near home

Authorities said Santiago Perez left the residence before deputies arrived.

Before departing, however, he allegedly told the juvenile to meet him at the end of the road.

Responding deputies located Santiago Perez at that location, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives subsequently developed probable cause to arrest him on a charge of sexual battery involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 18.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the exact age of the victim or the nature of the relationship, if any, between the suspect and the family before the showing.

Suspect held at Lee County Jail on immigration detainer

The sheriff’s office said Santiago Perez was being held at the Lee County Jail on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

The agency did not release details about Santiago Perez’s immigration history or identify the country of origin.

Subsequent local reporting identified Santiago Perez as a woman. The sheriff’s release did not specify the juvenile victim’s gender, so those details should not be treated as established by the initial announcement.

Sheriff condemns alleged assault

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno strongly condemned the allegations.

“To say I am repulsed by the acts of this disgusting individual is an understatement,” Marceno said.

“I am incredibly proud of my Special Victims Unit and deputies who responded and immediately investigated.”

Marceno said his department would pursue the charges to the fullest extent of the law.

Santiago Perez is accused of sexual battery involving a juvenile between 12 and 18 years old. The charge remains an allegation, and Santiago Perez is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.