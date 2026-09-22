Fiesta DC brings two days of downtown street closures and parking restrictions

Closures and emergency no-parking zones will begin early Saturday and remain in place through Sunday night for the two-day festival

WASHINGTON, DC – Drivers heading through downtown DC this weekend could encounter street closures, parking restrictions and delays when the Fiesta DC Festival takes over several blocks around Pennsylvania and Constitution avenues Saturday and Sunday.

Restrictions are scheduled to begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and continue until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to a traffic advisory issued Monday.

Emergency No Parking restrictions will be posted along Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW; 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW; 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW; 7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW; and Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW.

Vehicles parked in violation of the posted emergency restrictions can be ticketed and towed.

Several streets will also be closed to emergency vehicles for the same two-day period. Those closures include Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW, 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Madison Drive NW, 6th Street from Constitution Avenue to C Street NW and Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW.

Additional intermittent closures to regular vehicle traffic are possible Saturday and Sunday for public safety.

Those potential closures include 7th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW and Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 7th Street NW.

Officials cautioned that the closure locations and scheduled times could change depending on conditions.

Motorists traveling near the festival area could experience delays and should anticipate increased pedestrian traffic throughout the weekend.

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