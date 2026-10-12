Firefighters Battle Overnight House Fire in Destin, Florida; No People or Pets Inside

Multiple fire crews battled an early-morning house fire in Destin, Florida. Authorities confirmed no people or pets were inside the residence.

Multiple fire crews responded to a residential fire near Indian Bayou Drive and Chickasaw Way early Monday morning, with sheriff’s officials confirming the home was unoccupied.

DESTIN, FL — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Destin early Monday morning, October 12, with multiple emergency crews working to extinguish the blaze near Indian Bayou Drive and Chickasaw Way.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and firefighters were on the scene as of approximately 1 a.m.

Several fire department units were actively battling the flames when the sheriff’s office issued its initial update.

Authorities confirmed that nobody was inside the residence when emergency crews responded.

No pets were inside the home either.

Fire crews respond to residential neighborhood

The fire occurred in the Indian Bayou area of Destin, a residential community in southern Okaloosa County.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the home’s exact address or provide information about the extent of the damage.

Officials also did not disclose what caused the fire or whether nearby homes were threatened.

The initial report did not indicate how long firefighters expected to remain at the scene.

Cause and damage remain unknown

Fire officials have not yet released findings about the origin of the blaze or provided an estimate of property damage.

No injuries were reported in the sheriff’s initial announcement.

Additional information about the fire’s cause and the condition of the residence remains pending.