Virginia High School Football Coach Still Missing Nearly 11 Months After Vanishing Into Woods, Wanted on Child Exploitation Charges

Virginia football coach Travis Turner remains missing nearly 11 months after disappearing with a firearm. Police seek tips and offer a $5,000 reward.

Former Union High School coach Travis Turner disappeared into a mountainous area of southwest Virginia in November 2025, days before state police obtained 10 felony warrants involving child sexual abuse material and alleged solicitation of a minor.

APPALACHIA, VA — A former Virginia high school football coach who vanished into a heavily wooded mountain area nearly 11 months ago remains missing and wanted on 10 felony charges involving child sexual abuse material and the alleged solicitation of a minor.

Travis L. Turner, a former football coach at Union High School in southwest Virginia, disappeared November 20, 2025, after leaving his home in Appalachia carrying a firearm, according to an account provided by his family’s attorney.

Turner’s wife contacted authorities when he failed to return home. A missing person report was filed November 21.

Four days after his disappearance, Virginia State Police obtained 10 felony arrest warrants against Turner as part of an investigation into alleged offenses involving minors.

His whereabouts remain unknown.

Police obtain 10 felony warrants after disappearance

On November 24, 2025, Virginia State Police obtained warrants charging Turner with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, described in the charging information as child pornography, and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor.

Investigators had been traveling to Turner’s residence to speak with him when they learned he was no longer there.

State police said the planned visit was part of their investigation and was not an attempt to arrest him.

The warrants were issued after Turner had already disappeared.

Turner was subsequently classified as a fugitive.

Search expands across seven states with no credible sightings

The investigation has involved Virginia State Police, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI and specialized search-and-rescue teams.

Authorities have deployed drones, K-9 teams and aircraft to search the mountainous terrain surrounding Turner’s home.

In March, state police reported investigating more than 178 leads originating across seven states and internationally. None produced a confirmed sighting.

“This case is worked on every day. It’s two-fold: we have the criminal investigation and the search,” Capt. J. Daniels of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.

A Virginia State Police spokesperson confirmed in an October 9 update that the search remains active but there was no new information to announce.

Family says Turner left belongings behind

Turner’s family has expressed concern about his safety, saying his disappearance was entirely out of character.

In a statement released through attorney Adrian Collins, relatives said Turner left behind his vehicle, keys, wallet, identification, glasses and prescription medications.

The family has cooperated with investigators and previously expressed hope that Turner would be found safe and have an opportunity to defend himself against the allegations.

Turner, 46, had served as Union High School’s head football coach in Big Stone Gap. The Wise County school district placed him on administrative leave following the charges and prohibited him from entering school property or contacting students.

Federal authorities offer $5,000 reward

The U.S. Marshals Service continues to offer a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to Turner’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information can contact Virginia State Police at 276-484-9483 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (1-877-926-8332).

Authorities warn that Turner may be armed and should not be approached.

Nearly 11 months after he disappeared, investigators have not publicly established whether Turner remains in the Appalachian wilderness or traveled elsewhere.