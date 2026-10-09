Five lucky numbers deliver sweet payday at auburn convenience store.

Five Lucky Numbers Bring $31K New York Lottery Win to Downtown Auburn

AUBURN, NY – Lottery luck has landed in downtown Auburn, where a TAKE 5 ticket sold at a local convenience store hit the top prize in Thursday night’s New York Lottery drawing, delivering a $31,024.50 win.

The winning ticket was purchased at A-Plus, located at 36 East Genesee Street in Auburn. The New York Lottery confirmed the ticket matched all five numbers in the October 8 TAKE 5 Evening drawing, bringing a five-figure lottery prize to the Cayuga County city.

The win came during the game’s 10:30 p.m. evening drawing, giving Auburn a top-prize ticket in one of New York’s twice-daily lottery games. The prize can be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

Downtown Auburn Store Sells Lucky $31K Lottery Ticket

A lottery purchase at A-Plus on East Genesee Street turned into a $31,024.50 win when the ticket matched all five numbers in Thursday’s evening drawing.

TAKE 5 is one of the New York Lottery’s daily draw games, with players selecting five numbers from a field of 1 through 39.

The game holds two drawings each day, giving players an afternoon opportunity at 2:30 p.m. and another chance during the 10:30 p.m. evening drawing.

The Auburn ticket captured the top prize in the October 8 evening drawing, according to the Lottery’s announcement.

The agency did not include the winning number combination in its release.

For the Auburn retailer, the result puts its East Genesee Street location on the map as the seller of Thursday night’s top-prize ticket.

New York Lottery Continues Supporting Public Schools

The Auburn win comes as the New York Lottery continues generating billions in revenue for education throughout the state.

According to the Lottery, it contributed $3.6 billion to public schools during the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

The agency describes itself as North America’s largest and most profitable lottery, with proceeds supporting public education across New York.

TAKE 5 prizes, like other New York Lottery draw-game winnings, must be claimed within one year of the drawing date.

For the October 8 winning ticket, that means the claim deadline falls on October 8, 2027.