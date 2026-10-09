Two women shot on baltimore street, man charged with attempted first-degree murder

A late-night argument ends in gunfire, leaving two women wounded and a 27-year-old man facing serious charges.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 27-year-old man is facing an attempted first-degree murder charge after two women were shot during a late-night dispute on Belair Road in Baltimore, with detectives arresting the suspect the same evening the violence unfolded.

Khalil Williams was arrested October 7 in connection with the shooting that injured two women, ages 20 and 22, in East Baltimore. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot injuries and received hospital treatment, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

The shooting occurred Wednesday around 9:31 p.m. following an altercation in the 3100 block of Belair Road. Eastern District officers encountered the two wounded women nearby in the 3200 block, prompting an emergency medical response and an investigation that led to Williams’ arrest.

Two women wounded after argument erupts in gunfire

The confrontation unfolded Wednesday night along Belair Road, where police say a dispute preceded the shooting.

According to investigators, two women were wounded during the incident, including a 20-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound and a 22-year-old who sustained a graze wound.

Eastern District patrol officers encountered both victims in the 3200 block of Belair Road around 9:31 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel responded and transported the 20-year-old woman to an area hospital for treatment.

The 22-year-old initially declined treatment from medics at the scene but was later taken to a hospital by a friend.

Police described both women’s injuries as non-life-threatening.

Investigators have not disclosed what sparked the argument or whether Williams knew either victim before the shooting.

Baltimore detectives arrest 27-year-old on attempted murder charge

Detectives arrested Williams on October 7, the same night as the shooting, according to the department’s Friday announcement.

Following his arrest, Williams was transported to Central Booking, where he was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.

The department did not disclose where Williams was apprehended or what evidence led detectives to identify him as a suspect.

Police also have not released information about a recovered firearm or the circumstances surrounding the shots fired.

The arrest marks a rapid development in the investigation, coming just hours after the two women were wounded along Belair Road.

Williams is accused of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault. The charges are allegations that have not been proven in court.