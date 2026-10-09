Three teens nabbed after 31-year-old man jumped and robbed on baltimore street

Four attackers, one stolen bicycle and three teens in custody after an evening robbery.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 31-year-old man walking his bicycle along Eastern Avenue was jumped from behind by four males who assaulted him and stole his bike, but three teenage suspects didn’t get far before Baltimore police caught up with them Thursday evening.

The robbery unfolded around 7:34 p.m. October 8 in the 6200 block of Eastern Avenue, where officers responded to a report of an unarmed robbery. The victim told investigators he was walking with his bicycle when four unknown males approached from behind, attacked him and took the bike.

Officers searching the surrounding area quickly located three of the four suspects, who were still in possession of the stolen bicycle. The suspects, two 15-year-olds and a 17-year-old, were arrested without incident and transported to Juvenile Booking.

Man attacked from behind while walking bicycle on Eastern Avenue

According to the Baltimore Police Department, the victim was walking with his bicycle Thursday evening when four males approached him from behind.

The group allegedly assaulted the man before taking his bicycle and fleeing the area.

The victim reported the robbery to responding officers, providing information that helped police begin searching the surrounding neighborhood.

Officers canvassed the area and located three individuals suspected of participating in the attack. Police said the teenagers were still in possession of the stolen bicycle when they were apprehended.

The department did not disclose whether the victim suffered injuries requiring medical treatment or whether any weapons were involved. The incident was classified as an unarmed robbery.

Three juveniles arrested as fourth suspect remains unidentified

Baltimore police identified the arrested suspects only by their ages, consistent with their juvenile status.

Two of the suspects are 15 years old, while the third is 17.

All three were taken into custody without incident and transported to Juvenile Booking, where police said they were charged in connection with the robbery and assault.

The department did not specify the individual charges filed against each teenager or provide information about their subsequent custody status.

A fourth male was described as participating in the robbery, but police reported only three arrests in their announcement. No additional apprehension was disclosed.

The arrests followed a police canvass that recovered the victim’s stolen bicycle while it was still in the possession of the three suspects.

The allegations against the juveniles have not been adjudicated.